Andrew White
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New Hip-Hop Music This Week: Drake, LUCKI, BNYX®, Quando Rondo, Kenny Mason, and More
Drake, LUCKI, BNYX®, and Quando Rondo lead this week’s hip-hop releases, alongside new drops from Kenny Mason, Domo Genesis, BIA, and more.
Pedro Pascal Asks for a Kiss From Stephen Colbert After Julia Louis-Dreyfus Makeout Moment
Pedro Pascal hilariously asked Stephen Colbert for a kiss moments after the late-night host shared a surprise smooch with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on-air.
George Floyd’s Family Criticizes Tony Hinchcliffe Over Joke He Made During 'The Roast of Kevin Hart'
George Floyd’s family is speaking out against comedian Tony Hinchcliffe after he made a controversial joke during Netflix’s 'The Roast of Kevin Hart.'
New Hip-Hop Music This Week: Action Bronson, 6LACK, Young Thug, Little Simz, JPEGMAFIA, and More
From Action Bronson, Chris Brown and Young Thug to Key Glock and JPEGMAFIA, this week’s releases span major drops and underground heat.
French Montana Brings Out Max B During Rick Ross 'VERZUZ'
French Montana surprised the 'VERZUZ' crowd by bringing out his longtime collaborator and friend Max B on Thursday night.
VERDY to Debut First Solo Museum Exhibition ‘I Believe in Me’ at LOTTE Museum of Art
The Osaka-born artist’s first museum show features over 250 works, including sculptures, drawings, and immersive installations.
Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini Rented a Private Boat While She Was Pregnant, Documents Allege
The June 2021 boat rental in Tennessee reportedly came roughly two months before Russini gave birth to a boy she named Michael.
Barbie Ferreira Says She Appeared in Beyoncé’s "Thique" Video With Megan Thee Stallion and More
The Euphoria star says the Nadia Lee Cohen-directed visual also featured Megan Thee Stallion, Carmen Electra, Shygirl, and Precious Lee.
All the New Hip-Hop Music Dropping This Week: PlaqueBoyMax, Lil Tjay, DaBaby, and More
Vince Staples, JPEGMAFIA, NAV, Quavo, and more lead a packed week of new hip-hop singles.
Fugees’ Pras Reports to Prison to Begin 14-Year Sentence for Money Laundering Charges and More
The rapper, who was convicted on foreign lobbying and fraud charges in 2023, turned himself in.
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Are Reportedly Engaged
The pair have been dating for about 8 months.
All the New Hip-Hop Music Dropping This Week
From REASON and Shordie Shordie to Latto, GloRilla, and Action Bronson, this week’s hip-hop releases span major drops and underground standouts.
How to Watch ‘Finding Satoshi,’ a Four-Year Investigation Into Bitcoin’s Mysterious Creator
Framed as “the greatest financial mystery of the 21st century,” the film dives into the unanswered questions surrounding Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.
Streamer Bigmonraph Reacts After Drake Gifts Over 1,000 Subs at ‘Iceman’ Structure Livestream
The Toronto superstar surprised Twitch streamer Bigmonraph with over 1,000 gifted subscriptions during a livestream tied to his 'Iceman' rollout.
M.I.A. Releases Seventh Studio Album 'M.I.7'
M.I.A.’s seventh album blends spiritual themes with global influences, featuring Sunday Service and a concept inspired by the Book of Revelation.
LaVar Ball Responds After Nick Wright Calls LaMelo a 'Clown' for Tripping Bam Adebayo
LaVar Ball wants Nick Wright to simply shut his mouth.
Clavicular Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose During Livestream
Clavicular was reportedly taken to the hospital after viewers grew concerned during a livestream that ended abruptly.
Sneako Says 'I’m Fine' After Assault During New York Livestream
This isn't the first time the controversial streamer was confronted while in NYC.