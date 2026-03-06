Daryl Hannah Says She's Received 'Threatening Messages' Over 'False' 'Love Story’ Portrayal

Daryl Hannah has broken her silence on FX’s Love Story — a Ryan Murphy-produced series that explores the romance and death of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.

Hannah, who dated JFK Jr. for several years in the 1990s, blasted the show as a "tragedy-exploiting television series" that depicted her in a "false" light. The Kill Bill actor said the "Daryl Hannah" character (played by Bree Hemingway) was portrayed as an "irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate" adversary to JFK Jr. and Bessette-Kennedy’s relationship.

Hannah pointed out that pop culture has a long history of pitting women against each other, often elevating a female character "by portraying others as rivals, obstacles or villains." She said such a narrative was "textbook misogyny" that can harm reputations when it "borrows a real person’s name."

Hannah claimed that since the series premiere on February 12, she has received "many hostile and even threatening messages from viewers who seem to believe the portrayal is factual."

"The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John," she wrote in a New York Times op-ed. "The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue. I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties. I have never pressured anyone into marriage."