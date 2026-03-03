Jack Schlossberg Blasts 'Love Story' Series About His Uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of President John F. Kennedy, has publicly pushed back against Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Love Story, describing its portrayal of John F. Kennedy Jr.’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy as “fiction.” His comments arrive as the project faces scrutiny from members of the Kennedy family.

“If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy,” Schlossberg said when asked about the show on CBS Sunday Morning. “The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

He added: “I would hope that Mr. Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he’s making to maybe some of the causes that John championed throughout his life. Maybe he would donate some of that money to the JFK library to help keep President Kennedy’s memory alive, but he’s not. He’s making money. This is not a documentary.”

In remarks reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Schlossberg directed an appeal to Murphy, encouraging the producer to support the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, which houses archival materials tied to the Kennedy legacy. The suggestion appeared to reflect concerns about how the family’s history is being interpreted in commercial television projects.

Schlossberg also made a broader political statement, urging Murphy to “do something about getting Trump out of power,” according to the outlet. The added commentary brought a contemporary political dimension to what began as criticism over historical dramatization.

Love Story marks Murphy’s latest entry into the biographical drama space. The series centers on the romance and marriage of Kennedy Jr. and Bessette-Kennedy, who died in a 1999 plane crash. Murphy has not publicly responded to Schlossberg’s remarks.