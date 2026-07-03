Connor Murphy

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Influencer Connor Murphy stands in a park shirtless with his hands on his head, city skyline in the background.
Pop Culture

Looksmaxxing Influencer Connor Murphy Dead at 32 After Apparent Drowning in Thailand

Authorities are piecing together what happened before the influencer entered a nearby lake.

Alex Ocho10 days ago

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