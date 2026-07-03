The wildly lucrative 'Shrek' franchise looks poised to continue its success with a 'Donkey' solo movie, plus next year's 'Shrek 5.'Trace William Cowen
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From 'Norbit' to 'The Devil Wears Prada', these are the top free films you can stream on YouTube—no subscription needed.Brent Eickhoff
In an interview with Complex, Murphy laid out his plans for his return to the stage and talked about working on Kenya Barris' film directorial debut.Natasha Martinez
Pop Culture
Golden Globes 2023: Eddie Murphy Pokes Fun at Oscars Slap, Rihanna Laughs at Joke About New Album
With their return to the broadcast arena on Tuesday night, the Golden Globes provided no shortage of top-tier watercooler moments, The Slap jokes included.Trace William Cowen