Countless artists have worked within Bowie's framework to reinterpret these gems.Sal Maicki
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The wildly lucrative 'Shrek' franchise looks poised to continue its success with a 'Donkey' solo movie, plus next year's 'Shrek 5.'Trace William Cowen
From 'Norbit' to 'The Devil Wears Prada', these are the top free films you can stream on YouTube—no subscription needed.Brent Eickhoff
In an interview with Complex, Murphy laid out his plans for his return to the stage and talked about working on Kenya Barris' film directorial debut.Natasha Martinez