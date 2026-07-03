Cillian Murphy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Pop Culture

Cillian Murphy Screen Tested for ‘Batman’ Before the Role Went to Christian Bale

Nolan instead cast Murphy for the role of Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

Mark Elibert875 days ago
Pop Culture

Florence Pugh Reveals Camera Broke During ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scene

The actress turned the awkward situation into a learning moment.

tara mahadevan901 days ago
cillian murphy in oppenheimer
Pop Culture

‘Oppenheimer’ First Reactions Are In, Critics Left ‘Stunned’ by Christopher Nolan’s Latest

As expected, Christopher Nolan's latest film is garnering strong reviews following its Paris premiere.

Trace William Cowen1102 days ago
Christopher Nolan attends screening at the Cannes Film Festival.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Reveals He Recreated a Nuclear Weapon Test Without Using CGI for 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan spoke about how he recreated a nuclear weapon detonation without the use of CGI in his upcoming historical film 'Oppenheimer.'

Jose Martinez1313 days ago
Oppenheimer thumbnail for teaser post
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Nolan and Universal have unveiled the first teaser for 'Oppenheimer,' the biopic about one of the the main figures behind the development of the atomic bomb.

Joe Price1451 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App