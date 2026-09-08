Alex Gonzalez
Latest Stories
Broadway Favorite 'Oh, Mary!' Sets 2027 Streaming Release on HBO Max
The Tony-winning production is composed of a star-studded cast.
'P-Valley' Sets Premiere Date for Long-Anticipated Third and Final Season
The beloved Starz drama returns for one last dance this winter.
Kirk Herbstreit Says He Only Had 'A Little Bit' of Context on 'Chad Powers'
The 'ESPN College Gameday' analyst appears in the series' opening scene, which sets the stage for a wacky storyline.
Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How He Feels About Miley Dropping Her Last Name
Miley will release 'Bass Persuades' on Friday, Sept. 18. This will mark her 10th studio album and her first under her new stage name.
Amelia Dimoldenberg Announces the End of 'Chicken Shop Date'
Over the years, Dimoldenberg took SZA, Stormzy, Jack Harlow, and Kehlani to the chicken shop.
SZA Teases New Music Coming This Winter
The Grammy-winning singer has fans waiting with bated breath for a new music era.
Sandra Bullock Teases Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Nicks Music for ‘Practical Magic 2’
Bullock shared footage of the singers performing together with a cryptic hint that their 'angel voices' are part of an upcoming film.
Ava DuVernay's '14th' Documentary Sets Netflix Release Date
A decade after '13th,' DuVernay turns to the 14th Amendment and the ongoing fights over citizenship, due process, equal protection and who gets to belong.
Solange Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'Bring It On' Co-Star Hayden Panettiere
Solange remembers the 'parallels' she shared with Panettiere and honors the movie they made together as 'two young girls' looking to the light.
Post Malone's Debut Mixtape 'August 26' Will Finally Be Available on Streaming
Long before he dominated pop and country charts, Post Malone achieved virality in hip-hop.
The Gen Z Gang Is All Back in 'Adults' Season 2 Trailer
Our favorite twentysomething crew is back — and older. Wiser is questionable.
Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington 'Animals' Thriller Gets Netflix Premiere Date
The esteemed actors play a husband and wife duo, who will stop at nothing to reunite with their kidnapped son.
Jeremy O. Harris Makes Directorial Debut With New Carly Rae Jepsen Video
The video arrives as a precious full-circle moment between Harris and his fiancé.
Mathew Knowles Says Unreleased Destiny’s Child Remixes Are on the Way
Mathew Knowles says previously unreleased Destiny’s Child remixes featuring dance, urban and guest-rapper versions are coming soon.
Teyana Taylor Is Seeking Dancers for Her Feature Directorial Debut
The Harlem native is looking for Litefeet dancers, street-style performers and talent who can fully ‘represent New York.’
SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame
Long before the Grammys, one pre-fame gamble involving Trinidad James became what SZA now calls a ‘liberation anthem.’
Gracie Abrams Reveals How She Feels About the 'Nepo Baby' Label
For years, the singer's fame has been the subject of much online discourse.
Perrie Edwards Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Friendship With Jesy Nelson
Don't expect a core-four Little Mix reunion anytime soon.