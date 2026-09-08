Alex Gonzalez

Joined July 2025 | 197 posts
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Latest Stories

Cole Escola (2nd L), Sam Pinkleton (L), Peter Smith (C), Conrad Ricamora and Lucas McMahon onstage for the curtain call during "Oh, Mary" Opening Night at Lyceum Theatre on July 11, 2024 in New York City.

Broadway Favorite 'Oh, Mary!' Sets 2027 Streaming Release on HBO Max

The Tony-winning production is composed of a star-studded cast.

Alex Gonzalez6 days ago
Brandee Evans as Mercedes and Thomas Q. Jones as Mane in the third season of 'P-Valley'

'P-Valley' Sets Premiere Date for Long-Anticipated Third and Final Season

The beloved Starz drama returns for one last dance this winter.

Alex Gonzalez6 days ago
Kirk Herbstreit set the scene for the chaotically hilarious 'Chad Powers.'

Kirk Herbstreit Says He Only Had 'A Little Bit' of Context on 'Chad Powers'

The 'ESPN College Gameday' analyst appears in the series' opening scene, which sets the stage for a wacky storyline.

Alex Gonzalez14 days ago
Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus perform on the Pyramid stage on day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2019 in Glastonbury, England.

Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How He Feels About Miley Dropping Her Last Name

Miley will release 'Bass Persuades' on Friday, Sept. 18. This will mark her 10th studio album and her first under her new stage name.

Alex Gonzalez14 days ago
Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Amelia Dimoldenberg Announces the End of 'Chicken Shop Date'

Over the years, Dimoldenberg took SZA, Stormzy, Jack Harlow, and Kehlani to the chicken shop.

Alex Gonzalez14 days ago
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US singer SZA poses for a photocall ahead of the Dior Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2026/2027 collection as part of the Men Paris Fashion Week in Paris on January 21, 2026.

SZA Teases New Music Coming This Winter

The Grammy-winning singer has fans waiting with bated breath for a new music era.

Alex Gonzalez16 days ago
Sandra Bullock, Olivia Rodrigo, and Stevie Nicks have fans abuzz over a rumored musical collaboration.

Sandra Bullock Teases Olivia Rodrigo and Stevie Nicks Music for ‘Practical Magic 2’

Bullock shared footage of the singers performing together with a cryptic hint that their 'angel voices' are part of an upcoming film.

Alex Gonzalez16 days ago
The sitting Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden with filmmaker Ava DuVernay in Washington, DC in January 2025

Ava DuVernay's '14th' Documentary Sets Netflix Release Date

A decade after '13th,' DuVernay turns to the 14th Amendment and the ongoing fights over citizenship, due process, equal protection and who gets to belong.

Alex Gonzalez28 days ago
Solange is remembering her 'Bring it On: All or Nothing' co-star Hayden Panettiere fondly.

Solange Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'Bring It On' Co-Star Hayden Panettiere

Solange remembers the 'parallels' she shared with Panettiere and honors the movie they made together as 'two young girls' looking to the light.

Alex Gonzalez30 days ago
Post Malone attends the Coachella Republic Records Jaegermeister Party at Republic House on April 17, 2016 in Palm Springs, California.

Post Malone's Debut Mixtape 'August 26' Will Finally Be Available on Streaming

Long before he dominated pop and country charts, Post Malone achieved virality in hip-hop.

Alex Gonzalez35 days ago
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Lucy Freyer as Billie, Owen Thiele as Anton, Amita Rao as Issa, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, and Malik Elassal as Samir on 'Adults.'

The Gen Z Gang Is All Back in 'Adults' Season 2 Trailer

Our favorite twentysomething crew is back — and older. Wiser is questionable.

Alex Gonzalez35 days ago
Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington play husband and wife Mark and Abigail Kimball in Netflix's upcoming political thriller, 'Animals.'

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington 'Animals' Thriller Gets Netflix Premiere Date

The esteemed actors play a husband and wife duo, who will stop at nothing to reunite with their kidnapped son.

Alex Gonzalez36 days ago
Jeremy O. Harris directed Carly Rae Jepsen's upcoming music video for 'Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor.'

Jeremy O. Harris Makes Directorial Debut With New Carly Rae Jepsen Video

The video arrives as a precious full-circle moment between Harris and his fiancé.

Alex Gonzalez44 days ago
Michelle Williams, Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California.

Mathew Knowles Says Unreleased Destiny’s Child Remixes Are on the Way

Mathew Knowles says previously unreleased Destiny’s Child remixes featuring dance, urban and guest-rapper versions are coming soon.

Alex Gonzalez56 days ago
Teyana Taylor attends the Netflix's "72 Hours" New York Special Screening at the Paris Theater on July 20, 2026 in New York City.

Teyana Taylor Is Seeking Dancers for Her Feature Directorial Debut

The Harlem native is looking for Litefeet dancers, street-style performers and talent who can fully ‘represent New York.’

Alex Gonzalez57 days ago
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SZA, winner of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Record of the Year for "Luther" (with Kendrick Lamar), poses in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

SZA Reveals How She Lost Her Strip Club Job Before Fame

Long before the Grammys, one pre-fame gamble involving Trinidad James became what SZA now calls a ‘liberation anthem.’

Alex Gonzalez57 days ago
Gracie Abrams attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

Gracie Abrams Reveals How She Feels About the 'Nepo Baby' Label

For years, the singer's fame has been the subject of much online discourse.

Alex Gonzalez80 days ago
Jesy Nelson and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix sign copies of their Album LM5 at HMV Oxford Street on November 20, 2018 in London, England.

Perrie Edwards Opens Up About ‘Difficult’ Friendship With Jesy Nelson

Don't expect a core-four Little Mix reunion anytime soon.

Alex Gonzalez99 days ago

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