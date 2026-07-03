James Murphy

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Music

LCD Soundsystem Announces New Album and Tour Are Coming in 2016

James Murphy explained the decision on the band's website.

jessielmorris3846 days ago
Music

James Murphy's Livechat About His Short Film Was Obtuse, Weird, Wonderful

The DFA Records founder and former LCD Soundsystem bandleader made a short film, and did a slightly performative livechat about it.

Foster Kamer4609 days ago
Music

James Murphy Wants to Soundtrack Your Subway Experience

The former LCD Soundsystem frontman aims to redefine the sound of silver.

Claire Lobenfeld4630 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Max Joseph, of MTV's "Catfish," on his DFA Documentary and Hunting for James Murphy

The filmmaker's latest project is a short about the influential record label.

Ross Scarano4817 days ago
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Music

James Murphy Working on Arcade Fire's Next Album

The LCD Soundsystem frontman joins the crew.

Sam Weiss4970 days ago
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Music

James Murphy Is Making A Film Inspired By Your Photos

The LCD Soundsystem frontman is working on a project with Canon.

Sam Weiss5063 days ago
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Music

Music Links of The Day

How ghostwriters affect the Jay-Z vs. Nas debate, imagining DJ Khaled's new album, and a great RiFF RaFF review.

Daniel Isenberg5085 days ago
Music

Video: Gorillaz f/ Andre 3000 & James Murphy "DoYaThing"

The wild collaboration gets an even wilder set of visuals.

Andrew Martin5252 days ago
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Music

Listen: Gorillaz, André 3000, & James Murphy "DoYaThing"

One of the coolest collaborations we've seen this year

Jacob Moore5258 days ago
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Music

LCD Soundsystem Adds Four More Farewell Shows

Scalpers aren't getting away that easy.

Complex5632 days ago

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