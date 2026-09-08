Lucille Barilla

Joined July 2025 | 79 posts
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Latest Stories

Emma Stone attends the "Bugonia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

Emma Stone Shaves Head for New Film 'Bugonia'

The actress debuted a bold new look in a new trailer for the film 'Bugonia'

Lucille Barilla385 days ago
Charlie Hunnam attends the "Modigliani - Three Days On The Wing Of Madness" UK Premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on July 08, 2025 in London, England.

Ryan Murphy Shares Details About 'Monster' Season 3 Starring 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor

'Monster' Season 3 will focus on killer Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam.

Lucille Barilla385 days ago
George Clooney is seen at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

George Clooney's Illness Causes Film Festival Exit: All The Details

The actor fell ill ahead of press for his new Netflix movie 'Jay Kelly'

Lucille Barilla385 days ago
A file photo dated October 26, 2009 shows Bruce Willis as he attends the ''Fashionable Istanbul by Avea'' with his wife Emma Willis in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Bruce Willis’ Wife Still ‘Transported’ By ‘Twinkle in His Eye’ After FTD Diagnosis

The actor's family says they still see glimmers of how the 'Die Hard' actor once behaved.

Lucille Barilla386 days ago
German top model Claudia Schiffer relaxes on a bed next to a scrapbook of her magazine photos, during a studio photo shoot in Paris.

‘90s Supermodel Claudia Schiffer Shows off Bikini Body at 55

She celebrated the milestone with a series of pics that showed off her spectacular shape.

Lucille Barilla386 days ago
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Emil Wakim, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Michael Longfellow, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, host Scarlett Johansson, James Austin Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Devon Walker, Kenan Thompson, and Mikey Day during the monologue on Saturday, May 17, 2025

Two Cast Members and Two Writers Depart ‘SNL’ Before Season 51

The shakeups were teased by Lorne Michaels in a new interview.

Lucille Barilla386 days ago
Camila Cabello performs at The 3Arena Dublin on July 09, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland.

Camila Cabello Reacts After Corset Fully Pops Open Onstage

The former Fifth Harmony singer handled the embarassing moment like a champ.

Lucille Barilla386 days ago
Sophie Turner attends the "Game Of Thrones" season 8 premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City.

'Game of Thrones' Star Defends Controversial Sexual Assault Scene

The actor believes that backlash led to important conversations surrounding the topic.

Lucille Barilla388 days ago
Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of Taylor Fritz of the United States is seen prior to in the Men's Singles Third Round against Gael Monfils of France during day seven of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2025.

Tennis WAG the Talk of the U.S. Open in Tiny White Top

Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of tennis pro Taylor Fritz, stood out among other attendees at the sports event.

Lucille Barilla388 days ago
Zendaya and Tom Holland attend the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME at the Regency Village and Bruin Theaters.

Zendaya Opens Up About Enjoying ‘Normal’ Moments With Tom Holland

The couple got to fly under the radar while filming Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.'

Lucille Barilla389 days ago
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Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey in June 2025.

Steve Harvey’s Heartfelt Post About Wife Marjorie Has Fans Talking

Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie have a marriage worth emulating.

Lucille Barilla389 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown

‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals if She Would Let Her Kids Become Child Actors

Her answer reveals a lot about how she was raised by parents Kelly and Robert Brown.

Lucille Barilla391 days ago
The “SNL: Ladies & Gentlemen… 50 Years of Music” exhibit on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on June 14, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.

'Saturday Night Live' Cast Shake-Up Confirmed

The late-night comedy sketch series will return for its 51st season in October.

Lucille Barilla391 days ago
A visitor reacts to an actor in a maze during the Halloween Horror Nights 2024.

Universal Studios Unleashes 2025 Halloween Horror Nights With Two New Haunted Houses

The annual event blends the best of vintage scares with new and exciting themed attractions and events.

Lucille Barilla391 days ago
Lionel Richie plays the piano in 2025.

Songwriting Icon Says Lionel Richie Launched His Career in Viral TikTok

Their story is legendary in the entertainment business.

Lucille Barilla391 days ago
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Macaulay Culkin attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Macaulay Culkin's Going on Tour For 'Home Alone' 35th Anniversary

The actor is revisiting his most famous role just in time for the holiday season.

Lucille Barilla392 days ago
Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City.

‘Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Reveals How Much She's Made From OnlyFans

The reality television star has made a hefty amount in the three years since joining the adult content website.

Lucille Barilla392 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the premiere of Netflix's 'Damsel' at the Paris Theater, in New York, on March 1, 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown: Will 'Stranger Things' Star Shave Her Head After Baby With Jake Bongiovi?

An interview where the actor said she would change up her look after becoming a mother has resurfaced after news the couple adopted a baby girl.

Lucille Barilla392 days ago

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