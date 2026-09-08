Lucille Barilla
Latest Stories
Emma Stone Shaves Head for New Film 'Bugonia'
The actress debuted a bold new look in a new trailer for the film 'Bugonia'
Ryan Murphy Shares Details About 'Monster' Season 3 Starring 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor
'Monster' Season 3 will focus on killer Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam.
George Clooney's Illness Causes Film Festival Exit: All The Details
The actor fell ill ahead of press for his new Netflix movie 'Jay Kelly'
Bruce Willis’ Wife Still ‘Transported’ By ‘Twinkle in His Eye’ After FTD Diagnosis
The actor's family says they still see glimmers of how the 'Die Hard' actor once behaved.
‘90s Supermodel Claudia Schiffer Shows off Bikini Body at 55
She celebrated the milestone with a series of pics that showed off her spectacular shape.
Two Cast Members and Two Writers Depart ‘SNL’ Before Season 51
The shakeups were teased by Lorne Michaels in a new interview.
Camila Cabello Reacts After Corset Fully Pops Open Onstage
The former Fifth Harmony singer handled the embarassing moment like a champ.
'Game of Thrones' Star Defends Controversial Sexual Assault Scene
The actor believes that backlash led to important conversations surrounding the topic.
Tennis WAG the Talk of the U.S. Open in Tiny White Top
Morgan Riddle, girlfriend of tennis pro Taylor Fritz, stood out among other attendees at the sports event.
Zendaya Opens Up About Enjoying ‘Normal’ Moments With Tom Holland
The couple got to fly under the radar while filming Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey.'
Steve Harvey’s Heartfelt Post About Wife Marjorie Has Fans Talking
Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie have a marriage worth emulating.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Reveals if She Would Let Her Kids Become Child Actors
Her answer reveals a lot about how she was raised by parents Kelly and Robert Brown.
'Saturday Night Live' Cast Shake-Up Confirmed
The late-night comedy sketch series will return for its 51st season in October.
Universal Studios Unleashes 2025 Halloween Horror Nights With Two New Haunted Houses
The annual event blends the best of vintage scares with new and exciting themed attractions and events.
Songwriting Icon Says Lionel Richie Launched His Career in Viral TikTok
Their story is legendary in the entertainment business.
Macaulay Culkin's Going on Tour For 'Home Alone' 35th Anniversary
The actor is revisiting his most famous role just in time for the holiday season.
‘Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans Reveals How Much She's Made From OnlyFans
The reality television star has made a hefty amount in the three years since joining the adult content website.
Millie Bobby Brown: Will 'Stranger Things' Star Shave Her Head After Baby With Jake Bongiovi?
An interview where the actor said she would change up her look after becoming a mother has resurfaced after news the couple adopted a baby girl.