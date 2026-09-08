Joshua Espinoza
Latest Stories
Cam'ron Rants About Overused ‘Influencer’ Title, Says Followers Don’t ‘Make You Influential’
The rapper/podcaster argued that a high follower count doesn’t make someone influential.
Daryl Hannah Says She's Received 'Threatening Messages' Over 'False' 'Love Story’ Portrayal
The actor described the JFK Jr.-Carolyn Bessette show as a "tragedy-exploiting television series."
Watch Lamorne Morris Shoot His Shot With 'New Girl' Co-Star Nasim Pedrad
The actor asked his longtime friend out on a date more than eight years after they played on-screen love interests.
Timothée Chalamet Catches Heat After Taking ‘Shots’ at Ballet and Opera
The Oscar-nominated actor was slammed over his claim that “no one cares” about the artforms.
Frank Ocean's Mother, Katonya Breaux, Opens Up in New Interview: 7 Things We Learned
Frank Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux, gets candid in a new interview.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Proves He Was 'Frame Mogging' Decades Before Term Existed
The seven-time Mr. Olympia referenced the term while looking back at his body-builder days.
Cam'ron and Mase on Cameron Brink's $7,000 Chef Claim: 'You Knew What You Signed Up For'
The rappers/podcasters also revisited Angel Reese’s past comments about her rent being more than her WNBA salary.
Lil Poppa’s Baby Mother Pens Emotional Message to Late Rapper: ‘I Really Don’t Understand’
Toie Roberts shared the tribute just weeks after Lil Poppa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption
The Oscar-winning actor starred in Mary Harron’s original 2000 horror film based the Bret Easton Ellis novel.
T.I. Says Leaving Atlantic Records Was 'One of the Worst Decisions' of His Career
Despite the regret that came with the decision, the Atlanta rapper said his success "feels better" as an independent artist.
Tyreek Hill Psych Exam Request Dismissed in Court Battle With OnlyFans Model
Sophie Hall is suing the wide receiver for allegedly breaking her leg during a 2023 backyard football drill.
Former NFL Player Robert Nkemdiche Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Grocery Store
The ex-NFL defensive tackle was arrested on outstanding warrants in multiple states.
Harry Jowsey Reveals He Got ‘Whole Vial’ of Botox Injected Into His Penis: 'Very Smooth Now'
The Australian reality star says his genitalia is “very smooth now.”
Quavo Reportedly Facing $3 Million Tax Debt
The rapper was hit with a lien for unpaid taxes for 2021, 2022, and 2023.
Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Arrested for Second Time in One Weekend
The 49-year-old was hit with a burglar charge just days after he was arrested for alleged assault.
Quentin Tarantino Confirmed 'Alive and Well' Amid Reports He Was Killed in Iranian Missile Strike
A source stated the filmmaker and his family were just fine after a viral X post claimed he had died in Tel Aviv.
Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Unveils Limited Edition Collection for His Birthday
The range includes hoodies, sweatpants, and the boxers Bieber wore during his 2026 Grammy performance.
Jay-Z Releases 1999 Jaz-O Collaboration on Streaming and Vinyl
The hip-hop legend dropped “N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)" from his third studio album, 'Vol.2... Hard Knock Life.'