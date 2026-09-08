Joshua Espinoza Portrait

Joshua Espinoza

Joined July 2014 | 2304 posts
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Latest Stories

Cam'ron

Cam'ron Rants About Overused ‘Influencer’ Title, Says Followers Don’t ‘Make You Influential’

The rapper/podcaster argued that a high follower count doesn’t make someone influential.

Joshua Espinoza195 days ago
Daryl Hannah.

Daryl Hannah Says She's Received 'Threatening Messages' Over 'False' 'Love Story’ Portrayal

The actor described the JFK Jr.-Carolyn Bessette show as a "tragedy-exploiting television series."

Joshua Espinoza195 days ago
(L-R) Nasim Pedrad and Lamorne Morris.

Watch Lamorne Morris Shoot His Shot With 'New Girl' Co-Star Nasim Pedrad

The actor asked his longtime friend out on a date more than eight years after they played on-screen love interests.

Joshua Espinoza195 days ago
Timothée Chalamet attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards

Timothée Chalamet Catches Heat After Taking ‘Shots’ at Ballet and Opera

The Oscar-nominated actor was slammed over his claim that “no one cares” about the artforms.

Joshua Espinoza195 days ago
Frank Ocean in a tuxedo and Katonya Breaux in an elegant dress smile together at an event.

Frank Ocean's Mother, Katonya Breaux, Opens Up in New Interview: 7 Things We Learned

Frank Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux, gets candid in a new interview.

Joshua Espinoza195 days ago
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Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Proves He Was 'Frame Mogging' Decades Before Term Existed

The seven-time Mr. Olympia referenced the term while looking back at his body-builder days.

Joshua Espinoza196 days ago
(L-R) Cam'ron, Mase and Cameron Brink.

Cam'ron and Mase on Cameron Brink's $7,000 Chef Claim: 'You Knew What You Signed Up For'

The rappers/podcasters also revisited Angel Reese’s past comments about her rent being more than her WNBA salary.

Joshua Espinoza196 days ago
Lil Poppa concert

Lil Poppa’s Baby Mother Pens Emotional Message to Late Rapper: ‘I Really Don’t Understand’

Toie Roberts shared the tribute just weeks after Lil Poppa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joshua Espinoza196 days ago
Christian Bale.

Christian Bale Applauds 'Brave' Luca Guadagnino for ‘American Psycho’ Adaption

The Oscar-winning actor starred in Mary Harron’s original 2000 horror film based the Bret Easton Ellis novel.

Joshua Espinoza197 days ago
T.I.

T.I. Says Leaving Atlantic Records Was 'One of the Worst Decisions' of His Career

Despite the regret that came with the decision, the Atlanta rapper said his success "feels better" as an independent artist.

Joshua Espinoza197 days ago
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Tyreek Hill.

Tyreek Hill Psych Exam Request Dismissed in Court Battle With OnlyFans Model

Sophie Hall is suing the wide receiver for allegedly breaking her leg during a 2023 backyard football drill.

Joshua Espinoza197 days ago
Robert Nkemdiche #92 of the Seattle Seahawks

Former NFL Player Robert Nkemdiche Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Grocery Store

The ex-NFL defensive tackle was arrested on outstanding warrants in multiple states.

Joshua Espinoza197 days ago
Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey Reveals He Got ‘Whole Vial’ of Botox Injected Into His Penis: 'Very Smooth Now'

The Australian reality star says his genitalia is “very smooth now.”

Joshua Espinoza197 days ago
Quavo attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show

Quavo Reportedly Facing $3 Million Tax Debt

The rapper was hit with a lien for unpaid taxes for 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Joshua Espinoza197 days ago
Cher, winner of the Artist Achievement Award, and son Elijah Blue backstage at the 2002 Billboard Music Awards.

Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Arrested for Second Time in One Weekend

The 49-year-old was hit with a burglar charge just days after he was arrested for alleged assault.

Joshua Espinoza199 days ago
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Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Confirmed 'Alive and Well' Amid Reports He Was Killed in Iranian Missile Strike

A source stated the filmmaker and his family were just fine after a viral X post claimed he had died in Tel Aviv.

Joshua Espinoza199 days ago
SKYLRK JB Birthday Drop

Justin Bieber’s SKYLRK Unveils Limited Edition Collection for His Birthday

The range includes hoodies, sweatpants, and the boxers Bieber wore during his 2026 Grammy performance.

Joshua Espinoza199 days ago
Jaz-O and Jay-Z photo

Jay-Z Releases 1999 Jaz-O Collaboration on Streaming and Vinyl

The hip-hop legend dropped “N***a What, N***a Who (Originator 99)" from his third studio album, 'Vol.2... Hard Knock Life.'

Joshua Espinoza199 days ago

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