Relationships

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Dsquared2 - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026
Music

JT Opens Up About Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert: 'I Just Love Him So Much'

The former City Girls member said that her and her partner of six years are "so similar in every way."

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Ariana Grande, wearing a black strapless dress and choker, poses with a man in a suit at an event.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
The Business of Fashion Presents the Business of Beauty Global Forum 2025 - Day 2
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Says She's 'Worthy of Choosing the Right Partner'

The actress explained that she's "responsible for my own happiness.”

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Jacob Tobey, in a light gray suit, smiles in an empty sports arena with "Spurs" on the display in the background.
Sports

Spurs Fire Play-by-Play Announcer Jacob Tobey After Accusations of Affair With Player's Sister

Tobey was fired after his girlfriend made the accusations online.

Joe Price8 days ago
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Margaret Qualley(L) and Jack Antonoff attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage

One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."

Alex Ocho9 days ago
Split image. Left: Karol G in a black mesh top. Right: Rosalía in a white sheer dress.
Music

Karol G Confesses to Rosalía About an Ex-Boyfriend’s Habit of Avoiding Her During His Birthday

The Colombian superstar stepped into Rosalía's confessional booth to share a story about an ex who avoided celebrating birthdays with her.

Alex Ocho16 days ago
Tia Mowry
Pop Culture

Tia Mowry Says She 'Manifested' Her New Boyfriend: 'He's a Wonderful Human Being'

Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, divorced in 2023.

tara mahadevan21 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 07: American TV Personality Jenni Farley and Wrestler Zack Clayton attend UFC 310 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww Marries Pro Wrestler Zack Carpinello in Surprise Ceremony

JWoww, real name Jenni Farley, wed Zack Carpinello after inviting friends and family to a movie premiere.

Jaelani Turner-Williams22 days ago
Bhad Babie and Le Vaughn attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Drugstore June" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 20, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
Music

Bhad Bhabie Urges Fans to Let Le Vaughn Celebrate Father's Day in Peace: 'Everyone Has a Past'

Bhad Bhabie has previously made it clear she has a complicated relationship with the father of her child.

Joe Price25 days ago
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2025 Tribeca Festival - "Paradise Records"
Music

Oliver Tree's Girlfriend Calls for End to 'Gossip' After Artist's Death: 'Please Have Some Respect'

"I'm mourning my partner and best friend," Fiona Chernavskaya said. "Anything else is unimportant."

Trace William Cowen30 days ago
Rihanna in a sparkling outfit and A$AP Rocky in a pink suit at a formal event, both looking stylish and elegant.
Music

Rihanna Playfully Boasts About ASAP Rocky Being 'My Baby Daddy' in New Interview: 'I Had His Babies'

RiRi made the comments while holding up an issue of ‘Vibe’ featuring Rocky on the cover.

Trace William Cowen35 days ago
Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees attend Jacquees Birthday Dinner Celebration.
Music

Deiondra Sanders Says She ‘Ignored Every Warning' In Relationship With Jacquees

In a series of posts on X, Deiondra Sanders opened up about her relationship with Jacquees, before stating that she takes "full accountability."

Jose Martinez35 days ago
HaHa Davis attends the Special Red Carpet Screening for New Line Cinema's "House Party."
Pop Culture

HaHa Davis on Why He Won’t Swing With His Girlfriend Again: ‘You Can’t Get That Image Out Your Head’

HaHa Davis speaks candidly with Shannon Sharpe on 'Club Shay Shay' about the first and only time he tried swinging with his girlfriend.

Jose Martinez35 days ago
Jennifer Lopez.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'

The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'

Alex Ocho36 days ago
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Lena the Plug in a black outfit and Adam22 in a black jacket pose on a pink carpet with backdrop.
Pop Culture

Lena the Plug Denies Divorcing Adam22, Claims Court Filing Was Forged by Alleged Stalker

The adult content creator offered a lengthy explanation about her purported divorce from Adam22.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 and Lena The Plug attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Lena the Plug Files for Divorce From Adam22

“All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car," Adam22 wrote on social media in response to the report.

Jose Martinez44 days ago

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