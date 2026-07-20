Halle Berry, 59, Says Her Sex Life Is 'Back Batting 100: 'I Am Juicy Like a Peach'

Aging like a fine wine, Halle Berry has been more open about her sex life.

The Academy Award winner was a guest on the July 15 episode of podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, where she discussed women’s health and reclaiming her sexuality through menopause. Berry, who’s engaged to soul musician Van Hunt, turns 60 on August 14.

Around the 35-minute mark of the video below, Berry plugged her partnership with JoyLux while getting real about improvements in her sex life during menopause.

“Down that path of life, perimenopause, everything gets dry, like I said, and so intimacy and sex can become painful,” Berry told Kotb. “And so many divorces happen around this time of life because women become unable and unwilling to have sex because it’s so painful.”