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Halle Berry, 59, Says Her Sex Life Is 'Back Batting 100: 'I Am Juicy Like a Peach'

The Academy Award winner had concerns during perimenopause that she would be unable to have sex.

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Aging like a fine wine, Halle Berry has been more open about her sex life.

The Academy Award winner was a guest on the July 15 episode of podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb, where she discussed women’s health and reclaiming her sexuality through menopause. Berry, who’s engaged to soul musician Van Hunt, turns 60 on August 14.

Around the 35-minute mark of the video below, Berry plugged her partnership with JoyLux while getting real about improvements in her sex life during menopause.

“Down that path of life, perimenopause, everything gets dry, like I said, and so intimacy and sex can become painful,” Berry told Kotb. “And so many divorces happen around this time of life because women become unable and unwilling to have sex because it’s so painful.”

Berry added that her “biggest problem” during perimenopause was concerns that she “could not have sex anymore,” which has since drastically changed.

“I am juicy like a peach,” she said. “My sex life is back batting 100.”

Berry, who dated Hunt for roughly five years before confirming their engagement in February, shared in 2024 that she had fallen “madly in love” with the Grammy winner before they were intimate.

“That has never happened to me, ever," Berry told Marie Claire. "Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical."

The actress has been married three times and shares a daughter, Nahla, 18, with her former partner, model Gabriel Aubry, and a son, Maceo-Robert, 12, with actor Olivier Martinez.

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