Brenton Blanchet Portrait

Brenton Blanchet

Joined February 2021 | 2003 posts
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Frank Ocean Blonde cover

Every Song on Frank Ocean's 'Blonde,' Ranked

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Frank Ocean's album 'Blonde,' we ranked every song on the project, from "Seigfried" to "Nights" to "Solo."

Brenton Blanchet28 days ago
Colorful collage of Tyler, the Creator in various outfits and poses, showcasing his eclectic style and persona.

Tyler, the Creator's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

What is Tyler, the Creator's best album? What is his worst? From 'Goblin' to 'Flower Boy' to ' DON'T TAP THE GLASS,' we rank all of Tyler's albums.

Brenton Blanchet407 days ago
thebestsongsof2022leadimage

The Best Songs of 2022

Here are Complex's picks for the 50 best songs of 2022, from Vince Staples &amp; Mustard's "Magic" to Central Cee's "Doja" and SZA's "Low," plus more.

Brenton Blanchet1366 days ago
bestalbums2022endofyearleadimage

The Best Albums of 2022

These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1386 days ago
userinterviewmywayanniversarythree

Usher on 25 Years of 'My Way,' R&B’s Impact, and Leaving a Legacy

In conversation with Complex, an R&amp;B great reflects on the anniversary of his breakthrough LP, lessons learned from Janet Jackson, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1462 days ago
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Druski for Complex Volume 001

Druski Is Serious About Coulda Been Records. Sort Of.

Druski's Coulda Been Records started as a joke. Now, the hilarious IG Live series is actually launching careers, and he's ready to take it to the next level.

Brenton Blanchet1478 days ago
Nav "Never Sleep" interview

Nav, Before the Storm

Celebrating his new single with Travis Scott and Lil Baby, Nav contemplates his top five rappers, memeable resemblance to Drake, and a new album coming soon.

Brenton Blanchet1511 days ago
Frank Ocean Getty image 2012 by Kevin Winter

10 Years After Frank Ocean’s ‘Channel Orange,’ Producer Om’Mas Keith Reflects

Grammy-winning producer Om’Mas Keith opens up about his favorite memories of working on Frank Ocean’s 'Channel Orange' and contemplates its legacy.

Brenton Blanchet1530 days ago
Dot da Genius – Press Photo 01 (cred David Dickenson)

Dot Da Genius Is Stepping into the Spotlight

Producer Dot Da Genius opens up about new solo single “Talk About Me” featuring JID, Denzel Curry, and Cudi, and breaks down plans for his own debut album.

Brenton Blanchet1534 days ago
Wildfires in New Mexico being put out

New Mexico Residents Upset Over Federally Planned Wildfires During Biden's Visit

Since April, federal officials have shared that the fire has destroyed 430 homes across 500 square miles, and thousands have been displaced from their homes.

Brenton Blanchet1559 days ago
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Itallian Air Force speaking among each other

Italian Rescuers Locate Seven Bodies at Helicopter Crash Site

The bodies were found after a mountain runner said he saw what looked to be part of a helicopter while on Italy's Mount Cusna on Saturday morning.

Brenton Blanchet1559 days ago
Recent press photo for musician Joji

Joji Releases New Single “Glimpse Of Us," Announces Tour

The musician’s latest offering is his first new track since the release of his September 2020 sophomore LP 'Nectar,' and comes alongside a music video.

Brenton Blanchet1559 days ago
Halle Balle of Chloe X Halle photographed in 2022

Melissa McCarthy Says Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Performance Made Her Cry

McCarthy, who is set to play Ursula in the movie, was presented a fan question on the potential of Bailey having original songs in the upcoming film.

Brenton Blanchet1559 days ago
Britney Spears' former husband Jason Alexander

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Was Reportedly Wanted for Grand Theft

Alexander is alleged to have stolen jewelry from a woman who let him rent a room and has a felony arrest warrant in Napa County for the bracelet theft.

Brenton Blanchet1559 days ago
Mo'Nique at a movie premiere in 2016

Mo'Nique's Sister Says She's 'Displacing Your Anger On The Wrong People'

Millicent Imes, the comedian’s sibling, took to Facebook to share with friends that it was “maddening” to see Mo’Nique “embarrass” herself after recent events.

Brenton Blanchet1559 days ago
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Slim 400 performs on stage in 2018

Two People Reportedly Arrested in Connection with Slim 400 Shooting Death

A man and a woman were reportedly arrested on Thursday following a search warrant from authorities, but their names or connection with Slim were not shared.

Brenton Blanchet1559 days ago
Julia Garner on a red carpet in 2022

Julia Garner Reportedly Gets Offer to Play Madonna in Forthcoming Biopic

Over a dozen actresses tried out for the position as the legendary pop star, and Garner’s team is now reportedly ready to see what the offer on the table is.

Brenton Blanchet1563 days ago
Deshaun Watson looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout

New Report Reveals Details of Deshaun Watson Allegations, Allegedly Received Massages From 66 Women in 17 Months

According to a new report, Watson received massages from 66 different women in 17 months, and was provided with hotel rooms and NDAs by his former team.

Brenton Blanchet1563 days ago

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