Brenton Blanchet
Latest Stories
Every Song on Frank Ocean's 'Blonde,' Ranked
In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Frank Ocean's album 'Blonde,' we ranked every song on the project, from "Seigfried" to "Nights" to "Solo."
Tyler, the Creator's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
What is Tyler, the Creator's best album? What is his worst? From 'Goblin' to 'Flower Boy' to ' DON'T TAP THE GLASS,' we rank all of Tyler's albums.
The Best Songs of 2022
Here are Complex's picks for the 50 best songs of 2022, from Vince Staples & Mustard's "Magic" to Central Cee's "Doja" and SZA's "Low," plus more.
The Best Albums of 2022
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.
Usher on 25 Years of 'My Way,' R&B’s Impact, and Leaving a Legacy
In conversation with Complex, an R&B great reflects on the anniversary of his breakthrough LP, lessons learned from Janet Jackson, and more.
Druski Is Serious About Coulda Been Records. Sort Of.
Druski's Coulda Been Records started as a joke. Now, the hilarious IG Live series is actually launching careers, and he's ready to take it to the next level.
Nav, Before the Storm
Celebrating his new single with Travis Scott and Lil Baby, Nav contemplates his top five rappers, memeable resemblance to Drake, and a new album coming soon.
10 Years After Frank Ocean’s ‘Channel Orange,’ Producer Om’Mas Keith Reflects
Grammy-winning producer Om’Mas Keith opens up about his favorite memories of working on Frank Ocean’s 'Channel Orange' and contemplates its legacy.
Dot Da Genius Is Stepping into the Spotlight
Producer Dot Da Genius opens up about new solo single “Talk About Me” featuring JID, Denzel Curry, and Cudi, and breaks down plans for his own debut album.
New Mexico Residents Upset Over Federally Planned Wildfires During Biden's Visit
Since April, federal officials have shared that the fire has destroyed 430 homes across 500 square miles, and thousands have been displaced from their homes.
Italian Rescuers Locate Seven Bodies at Helicopter Crash Site
The bodies were found after a mountain runner said he saw what looked to be part of a helicopter while on Italy's Mount Cusna on Saturday morning.
Joji Releases New Single “Glimpse Of Us," Announces Tour
The musician’s latest offering is his first new track since the release of his September 2020 sophomore LP 'Nectar,' and comes alongside a music video.
Melissa McCarthy Says Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Performance Made Her Cry
McCarthy, who is set to play Ursula in the movie, was presented a fan question on the potential of Bailey having original songs in the upcoming film.
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Was Reportedly Wanted for Grand Theft
Alexander is alleged to have stolen jewelry from a woman who let him rent a room and has a felony arrest warrant in Napa County for the bracelet theft.
Mo'Nique's Sister Says She's 'Displacing Your Anger On The Wrong People'
Millicent Imes, the comedian’s sibling, took to Facebook to share with friends that it was “maddening” to see Mo’Nique “embarrass” herself after recent events.
Two People Reportedly Arrested in Connection with Slim 400 Shooting Death
A man and a woman were reportedly arrested on Thursday following a search warrant from authorities, but their names or connection with Slim were not shared.
Julia Garner Reportedly Gets Offer to Play Madonna in Forthcoming Biopic
Over a dozen actresses tried out for the position as the legendary pop star, and Garner’s team is now reportedly ready to see what the offer on the table is.
New Report Reveals Details of Deshaun Watson Allegations, Allegedly Received Massages From 66 Women in 17 Months
According to a new report, Watson received massages from 66 different women in 17 months, and was provided with hotel rooms and NDAs by his former team.