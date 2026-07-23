Cardi B Says She's Been Dealing With 'Insane' Baby Mamas Since Her 20s

After she recently said she’s felt like she’s “being stalked on some Princess Diana shit,” Cardi B revealed that she’s been dealing with “insane” baby mothers since she was in her 20s.
During a recent chat on X Spaces on Wednesday (July 22), Cardi B addressed how her relationships have often seen her as the target of her romantic partner’s ex-girlfriends.
“When I was 20 years old, I was dating this guy; he was dating this crazy-ass white girl… She was obsessed with me,” she explained. “She was calling my house phone… She even came to my job, this skinny little white girl! I was like, ‘Girl, please, I don’t wanna get you beat up, leave me alone!’”
She also detailed when she dated a “scammer” for roughly three years, who she said “had an insane baby mom.” Cardi added that she later dated Tommy Geez, roughly around 2015, and the mother of his child was also going after her.
“So unless a man was born the day before yesterday and never dated a girl… This is what’s going to come with it,” she continued. “I don’t know [what] it is about bitches, I ruffle they feathers really fucking bad. I just do.”
During the same X Spaces session, she told her fans not to expect her to remain single, as much as they may want her to be.
“I've been seeing some suggestions and y'all be like, ‘Oh, I want her to be single. I want her to be focused on herself. I want her to be this.’ Bitch, I'm not going to be single for the rest of my life,” Cardi said. “I was single throughout my whole [Little Miss Drama] tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything.”
She also referred to her brief reunion with Stefon Diggs earlier this year, but said she’s since been living her best life.
“Cuz at the end of the day, baby, entertainment needs to be needed,” she shared. “The only difference between me and my friends is: I can't do a lot. Cuz you know what I'm saying? At the end of the day, I'm Cardi B. I can’t just not meet a n***a in the club and it's like … I got to be a little bit more exclusive.”
Her comments come shortly after Nigerian-German soccer star Maduka Okoye’s ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, accused him of being abusive, unfaithful, and an absentee father after he was spotted dining with Cardi B in Venice, Italy.