Cardi B Says She's Been Dealing With 'Insane' Baby Mamas Since Her 20s

After she recently said she’s felt like she’s “being stalked on some Princess Diana shit,” Cardi B revealed that she’s been dealing with “insane” baby mothers since she was in her 20s.

During a recent chat on X Spaces on Wednesday (July 22), Cardi B addressed how her relationships have often seen her as the target of her romantic partner’s ex-girlfriends.

“When I was 20 years old, I was dating this guy; he was dating this crazy-ass white girl… She was obsessed with me,” she explained. “She was calling my house phone… She even came to my job, this skinny little white girl! I was like, ‘Girl, please, I don’t wanna get you beat up, leave me alone!’”

She also detailed when she dated a “scammer” for roughly three years, who she said “had an insane baby mom.” Cardi added that she later dated Tommy Geez, roughly around 2015, and the mother of his child was also going after her.

“So unless a man was born the day before yesterday and never dated a girl… This is what’s going to come with it,” she continued. “I don’t know [what] it is about bitches, I ruffle they feathers really fucking bad. I just do.”