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JT Opens Up About Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert: 'I Just Love Him So Much'

The former City Girls member said that her and her partner of six years are "so similar in every way."

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Even after six years of dating, JT can’t stop gushing about Lil Uzi Vert.

The former City Girls rapper covers NYLON's July "It Girl" issue, where she discusses her long-term relationship with The Pink Tape rapper, who uses they/them pronouns. The couple met in 2019, one year before JT served a year behind bars for aggravated identity theft. By 2021, JT and Uzi went public with their relationship.

"We are so similar in every way. I just love him so much," she said. "We know how to motherfucking maximize our lives, OK?"

The “Girls Gone Wild” artist credited Uzi as a “mentor and critic” and said they helped her take the “training wheels off” in a 2025 issue of Wonderland.

"At first he was helping me and pushing me, and then one day, he just decided, 'Dress yourself.' And then today, he DM’d me: 'I love your new direction,’” she told the publication.

JT added that she was “fresh out of jail” at the time she and Uzi connected and joked that she didn’t have her “BBL yet” but was “jail thick.”

“Then we just connected right away," she continued. "I was in a halfway house and used to talk to him so much. And when I met him, he was such a good time. It was nothing I never experienced."

Also last year, JT predicted marrying her partner, telling Cosmopolitan that she and Uzi had been “growing together.”

“We just look at each other and are like, Damn, we really cool. We really know each other. We really can exist and still like each other,” she told the publication.

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