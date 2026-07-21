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Fetty Wap's Partner Confirms They're Engaged: 'I Said Yes!'

Alongside a picture showing off her engagement ring, Alexis Skyy shared a video of the moment Fetty Wap popped the question.

Fetty Wap, with long hair and a beard, wearing a cap and denim shirt, performs on stage holding a microphone.
Prince Williams via Getty Images

After being released from prison earlier this year, Fetty Wap is getting married.

His girlfriend, influencer Alexis Skyy, confirmed that they were engaged in a touching post shared on Instagram.

“I said yes!” she captioned the carousel post, which included pictures of her impressive diamond engagement ring and videos of the moment the New Jersey-raised rapper popped the question. The couple has mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye, and the post offers a rare glimpse at their love for one another.

It’s been a big year for Fetty Wap, who was arrested on drug distribution-related charges in 2021. He was later released on bond, but was put back in jail the following year for violating the terms of his release. In August, 2022, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six years in prison the following May. He was released in January this year, but is currently under supervised release for five years.

Fetty has some history with Skyy, whom he was first romantically linked with in 2017. She later welcomed a daughter whom she initially said he was the father of, but a paternity test confirmed that he wasn’t the biological father. He was later involved with model Leandra K. Gonzalez, whom he married in September 2019 but divorced the following year. At some point, he reconnected with Skyy, although it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating.

Earlier this year, Fetty Wap celebrated his release from prison with his comeback album, Zavier. He also recently announced a U.S. tour, which he promises will feature a mix of classic material and new music.

"We really about to get back out there. We gonna turn up with all the old and some of the new music,” he said in a press statement. “Got a lotta surprises on the way and I can't wait to hit the stage and vibe with y'all."

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