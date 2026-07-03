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Karrueche Tran Says She Doesn't Own a Microwave Because She's Scared of 'Radiation'
The influencer said her boyfriend, Deion Sanders, has "complained" about her not using a microwave to cook.
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance
Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage
One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."
Drake Sparks Romance Rumors After Calling BenDaDonnn With Woman At His Side
Drake may have unintentionally debuted a new romance during a call with BenDaDonnn that was captured on livestream.
Tristan Thompson Admits He Never Planned to Tell Khloé Kardashian About Cheating
Thompson told Shannon Sharpe that someone reported that he had cheated on Khloé Kardashian during the early hours of the morning.
Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together
The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'
Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'
The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More
The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.
Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident
The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.
Tom Holland Says He ‘Couldn’t Imagine’ Navigating His Career Without Zendaya
In a recent interview with Amy Poehler, the 'Spider-Man' star explains how Zendaya is a "lifeline" through Hollywood's pressures.
Scooter Braun Takes Sydney Sweeney on a Late-Night Times Square Adventure
The couple hopped on rental bikes after 11 p.m. for an incognito night out in Midtown.
Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Drops Brad Pitt’s Last Name at Graduation
The 21-year-old psychology graduate walked across the stage as 'Zahara Marley Jolie.'
Caitlin Rance Denies Romance With Dak Prescott After Fort Worth Outing Sparks Speculation
The would-be bridesmaid was photographed alongside the Cowboys quarterback at a Pro Bull Riders event on Friday.