Celebrity Relationships

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HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: Karrueche Tran attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "Michael" at Dolby Theatre on April 20, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Deion Sanders visits Janine Rubenstein at SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Says She Doesn't Own a Microwave Because She's Scared of 'Radiation'

The influencer said her boyfriend, Deion Sanders, has "complained" about her not using a microwave to cook.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Ariana Grande, wearing a black strapless dress and choker, poses with a man in a suit at an event.
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.

Alex Ocho3 days ago
Margaret Qualley(L) and Jack Antonoff attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage

One source reportedly described the couple’s relationship as “rocky."

Alex Ocho10 days ago
Drake and BenDaDonnn
Music

Drake Sparks Romance Rumors After Calling BenDaDonnn With Woman At His Side

Drake may have unintentionally debuted a new romance during a call with BenDaDonnn that was captured on livestream.

Trey Alston12 days ago
TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 - Day 3
Pop Culture

Tristan Thompson Admits He Never Planned to Tell Khloé Kardashian About Cheating

Thompson told Shannon Sharpe that someone reported that he had cheated on Khloé Kardashian during the early hours of the morning.

Joe Price16 days ago
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Selena Gomez in a white feathered dress sits beside Benny Blanco in a black suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together

The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'

Alex Ocho24 days ago
Jennifer Lopez.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'

The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'

Alex Ocho37 days ago
Dua Lipa in a blue dress and Callum Turner in a suit, sitting at a table with red tablecloth and flowers.
Music

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Throw Lavish Italian Wedding With Guests Adele, Charli XCX, and More

The couple's wedding celebration brought A-list celebrities together in Palermo.

Alex Ocho40 days ago
Split image. Stefon Diggs in a black suit on the left and Cardi B in a red outfit performing on stage on the right.
Sports

Stefon Diggs Gets Asked if He and Cardi B Are Still Together After Tense Coffee Shop Incident

The NFL star is finally weighing in after a video showed Cardi B visibly upset during a tense moment outside of a Maryland café.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Splt image. Left: Tom Holland in a beige sweater stands against a yellow backdrop. Right: Zendaya in a silver off-shoulder gown poses elegantly outside.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says He ‘Couldn’t Imagine’ Navigating His Career Without Zendaya

In a recent interview with Amy Poehler, the 'Spider-Man' star explains how Zendaya is a "lifeline" through Hollywood's pressures.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
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Splt image. Left: Scooter Braun in glasses and a beige jacket. Right: Sydney Sweeney in a white dress with long blonde hair.
Pop Culture

Scooter Braun Takes Sydney Sweeney on a Late-Night Times Square Adventure

The couple hopped on rental bikes after 11 p.m. for an incognito night out in Midtown.

Alex Ocho47 days ago
Angelina Jolie in a black dress with Zahara Jolie-Pitt in a white dress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Life

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Drops Brad Pitt’s Last Name at Graduation

The 21-year-old psychology graduate walked across the stage as 'Zahara Marley Jolie.'

Helen Storms60 days ago
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while warming up before a game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arling
Pop Culture

Caitlin Rance Denies Romance With Dak Prescott After Fort Worth Outing Sparks Speculation

The would-be bridesmaid was photographed alongside the Cowboys quarterback at a Pro Bull Riders event on Friday.

Mark Elibert61 days ago

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