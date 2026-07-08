Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Reportedly Splitting After Three Years of Marriage

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have reportedly separated after nearly three years of marriage. Two sources confirmed the separation to People on Wednesday (July 8). One of the sources described the couple’s relationship as “rocky,” while another insider claimed that the two are “figuring things out.” Antonoff was in attendance at longtime friend and collaborator Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3, reportedly without Qualley. Per People, the producer and singer was accompanied by his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. TMZ also noted that Qualley was not working on any projects during the weekend of the Swift-Kelce wedding, and that she quietly scrubbed her wedding day photos from her social media accounts. Amid the rumors of the couple’s split, paparazzi photographed Antonoff wearing his wedding ring on Wednesday, per TMZ.

According to People, Qualley, 31, and Antonoff, 42, first became linked after they were photographed kissing during a date in Brooklyn, New York. They made their public debut as a couple in 2022 when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon together in support of Qualley’s Netflix series, Maid. Later that year, they made things Instagram official in March, and People confirmed their engagement in May 2022. The couple wed in August 2023 during a ceremony held in New Jersey, which saw a number of high-profile guests, including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, and more. “I saw her, and it was like a fucking Hallmark movie that doesn’t seem believable,” Antonoff told The Howard Stern Show in April, saying he met Qualley on the roof of a studio he was working out of around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Her crush since she was a kid was Adam Sandler, and I’m not far. I think Sandler’s beautiful, so I’m not trying to degrade him in any way,” Antonoff said. “But that to me clarifies that this is real because if you think Adam Sandler is [the] number-one sex symbol, then I could be a guy for you.”