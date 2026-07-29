Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker and Supermodel Irina Shayk Are Reportedly Dating

Devin Booker and Irina Shayk are reportedly dating.

A source told People that the Phoenix Suns shooting guard, 29, and the 40-year-old supermodel-actress are an item following reports that the duo was spotted together in the Hamptons.

“Devin Booker and Irina are dating. It’s very new, but they like each other a lot,” the source told the magazine. “They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season.”

The relationship rumors gained public traction on Sunday (July 26) when the gossip account Deuxmoi posted a photo of Booker exiting Tutto Caffé in East Hampton, New York.

The source also hinted that fans might see Shayk courtside once the NBA season begins: “Expect to see Irina at some of his games. She is very into him.”