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Tracee Ellis Ross Says She's 'Worthy of Choosing the Right Partner'

The actress explained that she's "responsible for my own happiness.”

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Tracee Ellis Ross says she’ll choose the right partner when it’s time.

The actress appeared on the Tuesday (July 14) episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and discussed her former sitcom, Girlfriends. As Ross recounted, her character Joan spent “173 episodes for eight years talking about not being chosen.”

“And when I came out of that show, I didn't realize how much my
cells had taken that on, that sense of story,” the entertainer continued around the 22-minute mark of the video below. “I talk very publicly about the idea of being the chooser. And I don't think I did it consciously to talk publicly about it, but it was a way for me unconsciously to reclaim that I am the chooser.”

Ross, 53, added that she is “worthy of choosing the right partner” and doesn’t have to “sit around being a prize to wait to be chosen.”

“Which goes back to how you intro’d me,” Ross told Palmer. “That I am responsible for my own happiness.”

The actress has occasionally discussed her reasons for not settling for the wrong partner, and last month, she was forced to shut down rumors that she was pregnant.

“I mean, don't get me wrong. I would love a partner, and I've had some wonderful dating … and some wonderful relationships. So, it's not that. I just haven't found the person that is my life partner yet,” Ross said on a October 2025 episode of Aspire with Emma Grede.

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