Tracee Ellis Ross Says She's 'Worthy of Choosing the Right Partner'

Tracee Ellis Ross says she’ll choose the right partner when it’s time.

The actress appeared on the Tuesday (July 14) episode of Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and discussed her former sitcom, Girlfriends. As Ross recounted, her character Joan spent “173 episodes for eight years talking about not being chosen.”

“And when I came out of that show, I didn't realize how much my

cells had taken that on, that sense of story,” the entertainer continued around the 22-minute mark of the video below. “I talk very publicly about the idea of being the chooser. And I don't think I did it consciously to talk publicly about it, but it was a way for me unconsciously to reclaim that I am the chooser.”