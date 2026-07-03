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Dua Lipa performed in Milan, Italy, on June 7, 2025.
Pop Culture

Dua Lipa and Fiancé Callum Turner ‘Loving Life’ as She Drops Major Life Update

The loved-up singer and actor are busy celebrating some big, life-changing milestones.

Aaron Rasmussen347 days ago
Sheryl Lee Ralph in a black dress and husband Vincent Hughes in a navy suit.
Pop Culture

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Secrets to Making Long-Distance Marriage Work

The Emmy-winning actress has been married to Pennsylvania Senator Vincent Hughes since 2005.

Alex Ocho554 days ago
Lil Wayne attends the VERZUZ between Bone Thugs N Harmony And Three 6 Mafia
Music

Lil Wayne Thinks He Needs a Wife: 'I’m Getting Too Wealthy'

Lil Wayne decided to open up for his nearly 35 million Twitter followers about his desire to settle down and share where he’s at in his love life.

Brenton Blanchet1628 days ago
Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane backstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25
Music

Video Shows Gucci Mane Surprising Keyshia Ka’oir With $1 Million Cash Birthday Gift

Gucci Mane outdid himself for his wife Keyshia Ka’oir’s birthday, showering her with gifts including a box containing a $1 million cash surprise.

Joe Price1652 days ago
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Bride paralyzed in car accident walks down aisle on wedding day
Life

Bride Who Was Paralyzed in Car Accident Surprises Groom by Walking Down Aisle on Wedding Day

A California woman who was paralyzed from the waist down in a 2010 car accident surprised her husband by walking down the aisle on their wedding day.

Brad Callas1703 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi Fontaine pose for photo together.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share a photo dump to commemorate her one-year anniversary with boyfriend and rapper Pardi Fontaine.

Jose Martinez1733 days ago
Everything We Know About Migos' ‘Culture III’
Music

Everything We Know About Migos' ‘Culture III’

After news of Quavo and Saweetie’s break up, both Quavo and Offset have teased music in recent days. Which should mean the Migos are finally gearing up for the imminent release of 'Culture III.'

Complex1941 days ago
saweetie
Music

Saweetie Knew It Was Love When Quavo Saved Her 'His Last Piece of Chicken'

“Those are the things that really matter: the things that have no price on them," the "Best Friends" rapper said, likely while holding a Birkin.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2002 days ago
michael b jordan dating
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Confirm Their Relationship on Instagram

Celebrity friends like Jordyn Woods, City Girls rapper JT, and Gabrielle Union quickly hopped into Harvey's Instagram to congratulate the lovebirds.   

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2013 days ago
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Proposal
Life

Man Reworks Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty' to Propose to His High School Sweetheart

The alternate ending featured animated versions of himself and his girlfriend.

Joshua Espinoza2380 days ago
justin bieber hailey baldwin
Music

Justin Bieber Slams Troll Who Claimed He Married Hailey Baldwin for Selena Gomez Revenge

When an Internet troll came for Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's relationship, the "Sorry" singer came to his wife's defense.

Hannah Lifshutz2670 days ago
bella hadid the weeknd vogue
Pop Culture

Bella Hadid Tells 'Vogue' the Weeknd Is the 'Most Beautiful Person' She Knows

Hadid also said the Canadian singer makes her "laugh the hardest."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2767 days ago
Cardi B and her husband, Offset.
Music

Here's How Cardi B Helped Offset Avoid a Ticket

Posting on Twitter, Offset revealed that him and Cardi B really are relationship goals. Have you ever been in a relationship where someone managed to get you out of a ticket? No?! Thought so.

Joe Price2937 days ago
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande Tattoos
Pop Culture

Ariana Grande Got a Tattoo Dedicated to Pete Davidson's Late Father

The relationship between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson is punctuated by tattoos, but this most recent ink may be the most meaningful.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2938 days ago
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Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Got Two Tattoos Dedicated to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is showing his love for Ariana Grande in permanent ink.

Victoria L. Johnson2967 days ago
A photo of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on an iPhone
Life

Facebook Announces New Dating Feature That Isn't For 'Just Hook-Ups'

If you have sworn off Tinder because you just aren't having any luck, Facebook may actually be your answer.

Katherine Barner2999 days ago

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