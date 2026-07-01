Karol G Confesses to Rosalía About an Ex-Boyfriend’s Habit of Avoiding Her During His Birthday

Karol G surprised fans by joining Rosalía onstage, where a candid confession about an ex-boyfriend quickly became one of the night's biggest talking points. The Colombian star appeared as the surprise guest for the “confessional” segment on Monday (June 29) when the Spanish singer brought her LUX Tour to Inglewood, California.

"I'm going to confess something to you," Karol said, as seen above in videos circulating online. "It turns out that I was in a relationship where that person didn't like to celebrate their birthday with me."

Rosalía answered, “How strange … who doesn't like to celebrate their birthday with their partner?” Karol then claimed that the ex in question was repeating a pattern across several years, with a different excuse arriving each time. The turning point came when the couple had already arranged a birthday trip abroad, more specifically “on the other side of the world.” As the “Tusa” singer recalled, he never showed up to catch the flight and left her waiting at the airport lounge. “For me, that would be very unforgivable,” Rosalía said. “I got the suitcases back, [and] I stayed,” Karol responded. “And then little things happened later on.”

“Girl, I have to say that back home, when someone is a real piece of work—a total jerk—we tell them, ‘Uf, vaya perla’ (“Oof, what a gem!”),” Rosalía said. “So today we’re going to celebrate—celebrate better than any birthday ever—because you got rid of that ‘perla,’ that son of a bitch.” Rosalía concluded the segment by performing her hit “La Perla,” taken from her latest album LUX. Fans on social media quickly move into detective mode by cross-referencing the story against the timeline of Karol G's relationship with Colombian reggaeton artist Feid, though no one was specifically named during her Rosalía show appearance. Rumors that Karol G and Feid were dating emerged in 2023 before they made it Instagram official the following year. It was reported in January 2026 that the couple had called it quits in late 2025 but were still on good terms. In her 2025 Netflix documentary Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful, the singer referenced a “nightmare” relationship with a “toxic partner.” Although she did not name him, several fans believed Karol was referencing a different ex, Puerto Rican artist Anuel AA.