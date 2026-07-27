Omarion Not Into Non-Monogamous Women: 'The Man and the Woman Hold Energy Different'

Omarion, who has shown interest in non-monogamy before, doesn’t want the relationship style to be brought to the table by a potential girlfriend. The B2K member stopped by the Friday (July 27) episode of Scott Evans’ House Guest and discussed his views on monogamy versus open relationships. Around the 27-minute mark of the video below, Omarion expressed that he thinks “a man can be with one woman,” although it “has to be his choice.” “It can't just be in the confines and concept of a relationship which sometimes are titles,” he continued. Omarion added that “love is a business,” meaning that whoever he dates has the option to build a platform because of their relationship to him. From 2012 to 2016, Omarion dated reality television star and actress Apryl Jones, with whom he shares two children.

When asked if he thinks of himself as being into open relationships, Omarion replied that he’s come “across girls that are like that,” which has taken him aback. “I would say that I am not completely interested,” he said. “I have not been interested in the past of completely connecting with someone like that just because I think the man and the woman hold energy different.” “I think that for a woman that is open to a lot of different energies — I don't know how attracted I am to that element,” Omarion said. “So while I will want a woman to still choose where she would want to be, I could also accept that like maybe she wants to go elsewhere. But there's levels to it.” Last March, Omarion was a guest on an episode of the talk show Sherri, and said that openness in relationships was “important” because “women just truly outnumber the men.”