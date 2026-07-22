Love Island USA stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, known as “Nicolandria,” have reportedly called it quits.

According to People, the Season 7 fan favorites ended their relationship a little more than a year after meeting on the show, which aired in July 2025.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” a source told the magazine. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

The pair finished as runners-up on Season 7 and confirmed their romance after leaving the Fiji villa.

Vansteenberghe, a Florida-based DJ, regularly worked club sets for most of the week, while Carthen was based in Houston.