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'Love Island USA' Stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Have Reportedly Split

Sources say the Season 7 runner-up couple, known by fans as "Nicolandria," have officially called it quits.

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe sitting on a couch in a vibrant setting, dressed in elegant gold outfits. The background features colorful pillows and neon lights.
Image via Jocelyn Prescod/PEACOCK via Getty Images

Love Island USA stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, known as “Nicolandria,” have reportedly called it quits.

According to People, the Season 7 fan favorites ended their relationship a little more than a year after meeting on the show, which aired in July 2025.

“The distance between them and their busy schedules made it challenging to maintain their connection,” a source told the magazine. “They still remain close friends. They share a deep love and respect for each other and will always support one another whenever possible.”

The pair finished as runners-up on Season 7 and confirmed their romance after leaving the Fiji villa.

Vansteenberghe, a Florida-based DJ, regularly worked club sets for most of the week, while Carthen was based in Houston.

"The DJing is so time consuming,” Vansteenberghe told the Peacock Blog in May. “She’s in Houston, so it’s only 2.5 hours away, but at the same, it’s like she is never in Houston and I’m never in Florida. I’m probably in a club Wednesday through Saturday, and she’s 99 percent doing a shoot throughout the week or whatever.”

He added, “But honestly our schedules have been aligning up pretty nicely. She coincidentally was in L.A. yesterday, so we got dinner, chilled, kicked it. Just pray that it aligns."

Despite public interest in their romance, the couple intentionally kept much of their relationship private.

“We don't monetize our relationship or put it on display. If you genuinely like spending quality time with somebody, it shouldn't involve a camera every two seconds,” Carthen told Cosmopolitan in June.

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