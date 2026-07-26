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DiJonai Carrington Accuses NaLyssa Smith of Cheating With Other WNBA Players

The Chicago Sky guard's allegations against NaLyssa Smith quickly spread across social media.

DiJonai Carrington in a black tube top, NaLyssa Smith in a plaid shirt with a graphic tee.
Images via Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Ghostbond and Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington ignited a wave of social media discussion Sunday (July 26) after publicly accusing her partner and former teammate, NaLyssa Smith, of cheating on her with multiple other WNBA players.

In a Threads post that quickly spread, Carrington wrote, "Since mfs wanna be funny today ima be hilarious! yes, nalyssa cheated on me with Deja Kelly and Aaliyah Nye +++ many more."

The allegation rapidly gained traction online, with screenshots of the post circulating across social media and fueling widespread debate among WNBA fans.

Carrington and Smith had been one of the WNBA's most recognizable couples in recent years, frequently appearing together on social media and publicly supporting one another throughout their careers.

The allegations also drew attention because Carrington specifically named two pro basketball players, Kelly—who played with the Las Vegas Aces—and Nye of the Atlanta Dream. Neither Kelly nor Nye had publicly responded to the claims at the time of publication.

Likewise, Smith had not publicly addressed Carrington's allegations.

Carrington's viral post comes just days after another WNBA relationship captured headlines for a much happier reason.

During a recent ESPN interview, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo revealed that he asked A'ja Wilson's father, Roscoe Wilson, for his blessing before proposing. Adebayo called the conversation one of the most emotional moments of his life, saying he broke down in tears afterward while praising Roscoe as the father figure he always wished he had.

Wilson, meanwhile, joked that she'd "love to be his wife" and playfully noted that her "ring finger is a little empty," though Adebayo confirmed he hasn't purchased the engagement ring just yet.

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