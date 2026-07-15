Ariana Grande has reportedly rekindled her romance with her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Alvarez. According to People and TMZ, Grande, 33, and Alvarez, 35, are dating again but are taking things slowly. They previously dated from 2015 to 2016. "Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend," a source reportedly told People. "She's not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky." While the relationship is progressing at a measured pace, the source added, "They're not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life." The source added that the “7 Rings” singer described Alvarez, a photographer and dancer, as “funny” and enjoys that he has a “similar, smart, dry sense of humor.”

Grande has also fueled reunion rumors with a series of lyric changes during performances of her 2018 hit "Thank U, Next” during her ongoing Eternal Sunshine Tour.

According to Billboard, during her Monday (July 13) concert at New York’s Barclays Center, which also happened to be Alvarez's birthday, she changed the lyric to, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back."

Previous tour stops featured the alternate lines, "Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he's still got my back" and "Wrote some songs about Ricky / And they still kinda slap." TMZ noted that Grande and Alvarez have also been spotted together in recent weeks, including a group outing in Texas in June. People previously reported that Alvarez spent the Fourth of July weekend in Florida with Grande and her family. A source told the outlet that Alvarez "has always been a friend and confidant" and that Grande "really trusts him.” "He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh, and she enjoys spending time with him,” the source reportedly said.

Last month, sources confirmed to People that Grande and her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater had called it quits months prior but remain friends.