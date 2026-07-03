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Lil Wayne performing on stage, wearing a gray beanie, sunglasses, and a jacket, holding a microphone.
Music

Lil Wayne Ends Speculation He Got Engaged to 23-Year-Old, Confirms He’s Single: ‘Sucks'

Earlier this year, it was reported that Lil Wayne got engaged to 23-year-old Madison Cannon.

Joe Price11 days ago

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