Spurs Fire Play-by-Play Announcer Jacob Tobey After Accusations of Affair With Player's Sister

Jacob Tobey has been fired from his position as the San Antonio Spurs’ lead play-by-play announcer following accusations of an affair between him and the sister of one of the team’s players.

As reported by Front Office Sports, Tobey has served as a play-by-play announcer since 2024 but was let go this week after multiple posts on social media accused him of cheating on his girlfriend. His girlfriend later revealed that she was responsible for sharing the accusations on Tobey’s personal Instagram Stories.

“This is my girlfriend of six years,” read a post from Tobey’s account, according to TMZ. “But I cheated on her with [redacted]. So feel free to continue following me if you really think I’m a good guy because I’m not.”

A follow-up post appeared to show him kissing the woman he was allegedly having an affair with.

“Me and the new girl,” the post read.