Brittany Renner Lists Five Signs Your Partner Is Cheating

Brittany Renner says there are specific signs to look for to tell when a partner is cheating. The 34-year-old reality TV star and influencer shared a video to her Instagram earlier this month that is getting renewed attention online recently in which she lists what she believes are behavioral and physical warning signs a partner may be unfaithful.

1. He watches pornography.

Her first sign is a partner's consumption of adult videos, which she claims can become a harmful “shortcut” for intimacy. “It literally hijacks the brain's reward system. It doesn't require patience, vulnerability, or connection. And over time, the brain can prefer that shortcut,” Renner said in the clip. “You never win when you cheat yourself. But what do I know?”

2. Your pH balance is thrown off.

Her second point focuses on changes in vaginal pH balance, claiming the body can reveal when something is wrong.

“Yummy discharge in my leggings, thanks to you," she joked. “Our bodies are so intelligent and are constantly trying to signal to us when something is terribly, terribly wrong. And let me tell you something, your vagina wants what’s best for you. That guy doesn’t care.”

3. He uses “put downs.”

Renner's third sign centers on partners who repeatedly put their significant other down. “You would think someone that you signed up to be in a relationship with would want to bring the best out of you, but the thing is oftentimes they know that you deserve better than them,” she explained. “They're angry. They'd rather be doing other things with other people, other places, and it's like they don't really have the courage to leave you. So, they're going to put you down to also kind of like stay with them. It's really odd. You're not going to leave if your self-esteem is in the dirt, but if you respected yourself, you would.”

4. He never wants to be at home.

“I'm sure that's super convenient,” she quipped. “I'm Fiona, locked away in the tower and you're outside acting like a smelly ogre, avoiding all accountability and actual real life day-to-day responsibilities.”

5. You feel the “urge to go through his phone.”

Renner concludes her list by merely saying, “I'm here to tell you that being crazy is just being right too early. You're welcome.” Renner has previously spoken publicly about infidelity.