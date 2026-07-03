Chuck D

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L-R) Chuck D and Gene Simmons.
Music

Chuck D Responds to Gene Simmons' 'Debatable' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Hip-Hop Claim

The Public Enemy has weighed in after the KISS bassist said that hip-hop "doesn't belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame."

Alex Ocho155 days ago
LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, and Chuck D
Music

Busta Rhymes Feels 'Complete' After Being Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, and Chuck D joined him for the star-studded event.

Trey Alston349 days ago
Music

Chino XL Dead at 50, Tributes Pour in From Chuck D, Joe Budden, and More

The veteran MC released his debut album 'Here to Save You All' in 1996 and appeared on Rakim's new album last week.

Jose Martinez718 days ago
Billie Eilish in oversized beige outfit, sunglasses, with Nicki Minaj in embellished black dress, both on event backdrop
Music

Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, Metro Boomin, Ja Rule Join Over 200 Artists Calling Out 'Predatory Use of AI'

J Balvin, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Hit-Boy, and many more signed the letter decrying "the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists."

Brad Callas836 days ago
Guitarist performing; two men on red carpet, one in patterned suit, one in casual attire
Music

Fat Joe, Chuck D, and Foo Fighters Unite Behind Healthcare Transparency Battle in D.C.

The latest Power to the Patients event continues the ongoing fight for price transparency in the deeply flawed American healthcare system.

Trace William Cowen878 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Black Thought Names His Top 5 Rappers, Says It ‘Has Always Revolved Around My Foundation'

The Roots leader looked to 1980s hip-hop pioneers as the "foundation" of his dexterous wordplay.

Jaelani Turner-Williams930 days ago
Music

Flavor Flav Addresses Rumors He and Chuck D Reunited After Split Over Issues: 'We Never Really Was Beefing'

The iconic pair reunited onstage at the iHeartRadio Festival in September.

Brad Callas938 days ago
Music

Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, and Method Man Star in PSA Calling for More Transparent Healthcare

The hip-hop icons joined the nonprofit Power to the Patients in calling elected officials to allow for more honest and affordable healthcare in the US.

Joe Price1029 days ago
Music

Busta Rhymes Reflects on the Albums That Made Him ‘Shed a Tear,’ Talks Upcoming Doc

The Brooklyn rap legend is close to hitting four decades in his illustrious career and now may be the time he tells his complete story.

Mark Elibert1099 days ago
Kevin Gates, Fat Joe Defend Eminem After Melle Mel Criticism
Music

Fat Joe, Kevin Gates, 50 Cent Defend Eminem After Melle Mel Criticism

Fat Joe, Kevin Gates and 50 Cent have come to Eminem's defense after Melle Mel claimed his status in rap was merely because of his skin color.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1228 days ago
Advertisement
Jully Black all star game anthem
Music

Jully Black on Changing Word in "O Canada" at NBA All-Star Game: "I Sang the Facts"

Jully Black made a subtle change to the national anthem that honoured the land on which Indigenous lived before European settlers colonized North America.

Louis Pavlakos1242 days ago
Album cover Es 'You Want a Piece of Me'
Music

Chuck D Shouts Out Mississauga Rapper Es, Calls "The Come Up Story" His Favourite Rap Track of 2022

Over the weekend, Chuck D tweeted a link to his podcast saying that his favourite rap song of 2022 was "The Come Up Story" by Canadian rapper Es.

Louis Pavlakos1334 days ago
Chuck D
Music

Chuck D Condemns Gun Violence As 'Abnormal Behavior' Following Takeoff's Death

Public Enemy legend Chuck D is speaking out about gun violence following the tragic death of Takeoff, who was gunned down Tuesday morning in Houston.

Brad Callas1354 days ago
Chuck D performs in front of a crowd.
Music

Chuck D Defends Travis Scott in Open Letter Slamming Live Nation Over Astroworld Fest Tragedy

In an open letter shared Friday, the Public Enemy co-founder said Travis Scott is being blamed while "old white men" count their money amid the tragedy.

Trace William Cowen1701 days ago
Chuck D
Music

Chuck D Clarifies His Controversial Response to R. Kelly's Guilty Verdict

The Public Enemy member faced swift backlash this week after he questioned if the government should allow Kelly to redeem himself following his conviction.

Joshua Espinoza1752 days ago
Advertisement
chuck-d
Music

Chuck D Responds to Flavor Flav's Claim That He's Blocking a Public Enemy Reunion

Chuck D responded in a statement to Flavor Flav after the legendary Public Enemy hypeman told TMZ that he was blocking a group reunion because of contracts.

Jordan Rose1767 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App