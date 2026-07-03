Featured
From Dr. Dre to Lil Wayne, and the estate of the late Juice WRLD, here are all of the rappers who have sold their catalogs for a hefty price tag.Jessica Mckinney
Ahead of receiving the first-ever Social Justice Honours Award at Canadian Music Week, the Public Enemy rapper tells us why awards "are a waste of time."Karen Bliss
The Edmonton-hailing, Toronto-based MC talks about his new LP Parallel World, on which he speaks out on Justin Trudeau's blackface scandal, among other issues.Kyle Mullin
Music
Group Members, Hip-Hop Historians, and More Mourn the Death of Rap Pioneer Jalal Mansur Nuriddin
The Last Poets member and hip-hop pioneer has died at 74. Dream Hampton, Last Poets band members, and hip-hop fans mourn him on social media.Marco Margaritoff