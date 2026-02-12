Chuck D Responds to Gene Simmons' 'Debatable' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Hip-Hop Claim

Chuck D has weighed in on Gene Simmons' comments about hip-hop music not being deserving of entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In a recent interview with the Legends N Leaders podcast, the 76-year-old KISS rocker said that "hip-hop does not belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," while adding: "It's not my music. I don't come from the ghetto. It doesn't speak my language."

In response to a Complex social media post about Simmons' comments, the 65-year-old Public Enemy frontman acknowledged Simmons' influence but defended hip-hop's connection to rock.

"Gene definitely has his opinion and it carries major weight... however it is The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ... not considering it 'ROCK' may hold a debatable point but clearly RAP and some other genres of movement are the 'ROLL,' he wrote.

Chuck D concluded :"Rock and Roll clearly splintered all over the place in the 1960s and big banged ever since."