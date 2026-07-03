Don C

Don C is a Chicago-born designer and founder of Just Don, a luxury streetwear label that reimagines classic sportswear through premium materials like Italian leather and meticulous craftsmanship. He is best known for his collaborations with Jordan Brand and Mitchell & Ness, where he transforms iconic sneaker silhouettes with unique details such as quilted leather and snapbacks with exotic materials like python skin. Don C's other major accolades include co-founding Chicago boutique RSVP Gallery, being named Creative Strategy and Design Advisor for the Chicago Bulls in 2022, and being named Creative Director of Premium Products at Mitchell & Ness in 2023.

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Don C
Sneakers

Nike Is Suing Don C for $190K

Nike alleges that Don C owes $190K for unpaid goods.

Victor Deng304 days ago
A Chicago Bulls sweater, Seattle SuperSonics shorts, and a Sanders #21 jersey are displayed side by side.
Sports

The Best Holiday Gifts for the Sports Fan in Your Life

Mike DeStefano942 days ago
Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

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Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry

Style

1989 Studio’s New Sneaker Pays Homage to Kanye West's Louis Vuitton Don

Founder Chaz Jordan discusses his brand's latest footwear design, working with PlayLab on his upcoming Paris Fashion Week presentation, and more.

Mike DeStefano1120 days ago
Style

Gain Key Insights From Fashion Industry Experts With Parsons and Complex’s Streetwear Essentials Program

Jeff Staple, Estelle Bailey-Babenzien, Heron Preston, Shanel Campbell, James Whitner, Don C, and more provide contributions to the video-focused program.

Trace William Cowen1121 days ago
don c and free are pictured
Style

Don C and Set Free Richardson Unite for DraftKings’ Crown Collection

The collection includes hoodies, tees, hats, and more and will be the subject of a special giveaway program.

Trace William Cowen1137 days ago
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Style

Just Don Shares New Moët and Chandon x NBA Collaboration

Don C's brand is dropping a new Moët and Chandon x NBA collection, which features two redesigned bottles and a hoodie emblazoned with logos from eight NBA teams.

tara mahadevan1166 days ago
Parsons and Complex education program
Style

How Parsons and Complex’s Streetwear Essentials Can Help You Start Your Own Brand

The program is broken down into five multi-lesson modules, all building toward the receipt of a non-credit certificate of completion from Parsons.

Trace William Cowen1208 days ago
Don C Benny the Bull Ibn Jasper
Style

Don C Designed a Sneaker for an NBA Mascot That You’d Actually Want to Wear

Don C discusses working with Klarna to create Just Don sneakers for Benny the Bull, Pharrell at Louis Vuitton, Off-White x Chicago Bulls, and more.

Mike DeStefano1233 days ago
Mitchell and Ness and Don C campaign image
Style

Don C Named New Creative Director of Premium Goods at Mitchell &amp; Ness

Tuesday's Mitchell &amp; Ness announcement comes a little over a year after Don C was tapped to hold a similarly key position by the Chicago Bulls.

Trace William Cowen1235 days ago
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Off White and Chicago Bulls campaign image is shown
Style

Off-White and Chicago Bulls Launch Limited Edition Capsule Collection

The limited edition capsule collection's online and in-person launch follows the recent unveiling of a newly designed logo for the partnership.

Trace William Cowen1261 days ago
An Off-White Bulls logo is pictured
Style

New Logo Revealed for Upcoming Off-White and Chicago Bulls Collaboration

The full limited edition collection is slated to be released early next month. But first, a new Bulls logo featured across the four pieces has been unveiled.

Trace William Cowen1282 days ago
Supreme True Religion pieces are shown
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Supreme x True Religion, Patta x Tommy Hilfiger, and More

From the second Supreme x True Religion collab to Patta x Tommy Hilfiger, here is a complete guide to some of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1325 days ago
draftkings the compound w/ jadakiss
Pop Culture

Jadakiss, Set Free Richardson, and More Connect Basketball and Culture at the Compound

Check out Jadakiss, Set Free Richardson, Don C and more chop it up with sports all-stars and commentators inside DraftKings' sports Compound.

Austin Williams1346 days ago

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