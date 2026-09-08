Mackenzie Cummings-Grady Portrait

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady

Joined May 2021 | 898 posts
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The image features a collage of rappers like JID, Young Dro, G Herbo and Cardi B with vibrant colors and text reading "The best of 2025."

The 25 Best Rap Verses of 2025

From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady268 days ago
50 Cent Mic Toss

50 Cent Won't Face Criminal Charges in Mic Throwing Incident (UPDATE)

The G-Unit rapper’s Final Lap Tour took over Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on August 30, and it ended up leaving one fan bloodied and bruised.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1113 days ago
Miguel Stunt

Miguel Questions 'Relationship to Pain' After Attaching Hooks to His Bare Back, Shares Bloody Pics of the Aftermath

The R&amp;B singer was suspended in the air by meathooks during his album preview event in Los Angeles, which left his fans queasy.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1115 days ago
Kanye West Bianca Censori

Kanye West’s Butt Exposed While on Boat With Wife in Italy, Photos Show

The moment comes days after residents reportedly demanded that police take action against Bianca Censori for walking around “virtually naked” all the time.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1115 days ago

Burna Boy Releases New Album 'I Told Them...' f/ J. Cole, 21 Savage, RZA, and More

The Nigerian singer's seventh album was led by the singles "Cheat on Me" with Dave, "Big 7," and "Sittin on Top of the World."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1120 days ago
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Kevin Hart Races NFL Player

Kevin Hart Shares He's In a Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL Player: ‘This Is 44’

The comedian joked that he was trying to be the fastest man at the barbeque when he tore his lower abdomen.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1120 days ago
Nicki Minaj Swatting Calls

Nicki Minaj Addresses Woman Who Targeted Her in Swatting Hoax: 'Was It Worth It?'

'The Pinkprint' rapper was targeted in a series of swatting attacks earlier this year, which is when S.W.A.T. and police are falsely called to someone's home under the pretense of violence. A warrant was issued.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1121 days ago
GloRilla Toxic 20s

GloRilla Says Women Should 'Be Toxic' in Their 20s: 'You Only Get One Life'

Big Glo said it's important to just have fun.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1122 days ago
LeBron James And Drake

Watch Drake Walk Out With LeBron James and Bronny During Los Angeles Tour Stop

The walk out comes after the NBA star's son was recently hospitalized for cardiac arrest.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1123 days ago
Boosie Badazz And Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Diss Track Takes Aim at Kodak Black for Working with 6ix9ine

The Baton Rouge rapper's diss track appears on his new album '<i>Goin Thru Some Thangs,'</i> which dropped on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1127 days ago
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Drake And Fat Joe Socks

Drake Sends Fat Joe Socks After Jokingly Admitting He’s ‘Jealous’ of Rapper’s Lifestyle

The personalized socks were gifted to Joey Crack after the Terror Squad leader admitted he’s “jealous” of the OVO hitmaker's recent business deals.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1128 days ago
Drake, SZA, 21 Savage

SZA Gets ‘Lost in the Bit’ With Mustache Disguise to See Drake and 21 Savage Concert

The TDE singer rocked a hilarious look in order to see Savage and Drizzy on their It's All A Blur Tour in L.A.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1129 days ago
Missy Elliott And Magoo

Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to Magoo, Says He Called Her ‘Misdemeanor’ First

The rap legend took to Instagram on Monday to express her “shock” and “heartbreak” at the death of her longtime collaborator, who passed away unexpectedly this month.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1129 days ago
asap rocky in whisky ad

Exclusive: ASAP Rocky Stars in New Mercer + Prince Campaign, Shares Advice on Best Ways to Enjoy Whisky

The whisky was first unveiled to the world last year and is a Canadian Whisky influenced by rare Japanese Mizunara Oak.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1143 days ago
China Zoo Bears

Zoo in China Says Their Bears Are Real, Not ‘Humans In Disguise’ Despite Rumors

A Chinese zoo has been forced to clarify that the Malaysian sun bears that inhabit their zoo are in fact real, despite rumors spreading that they're merely "humans in disguise."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1143 days ago
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Drake Enters Philadelphia Show With Meek Mill

Drake Enters Philly's Wells Fargo Arena With Meek Mill: ‘That’s What This Shit Is About'

"Y'all see who I walked out here with right?" Drake said after stepping on stage.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1143 days ago
Post Malone Mushrooms

Post Malone Says Regular Use of Mushrooms ‘Really Affected My Short Term Memory'

Post Malone has said that regular use of mushrooms has caused him to experience short-term memory issues over the years.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1148 days ago
Ryan Gosling And Simu Liu Red Carpet

Simu Liu Addresses Speculation Over Viral Red Carpet Moment With Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu shared a strange exchange on the 'Barbie' red carpet in Toronto, and the internet wasn't quite sure what to make of it.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1149 days ago

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