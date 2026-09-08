Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
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The 25 Best Rap Verses of 2025
From vets like Pusha-T and Kendrick Lamar to newer spitters like Doechii and Nino Paid, these are the best rap verses of 2025 so far.
50 Cent Won't Face Criminal Charges in Mic Throwing Incident (UPDATE)
The G-Unit rapper’s Final Lap Tour took over Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on August 30, and it ended up leaving one fan bloodied and bruised.
Miguel Questions 'Relationship to Pain' After Attaching Hooks to His Bare Back, Shares Bloody Pics of the Aftermath
The R&B singer was suspended in the air by meathooks during his album preview event in Los Angeles, which left his fans queasy.
Kanye West’s Butt Exposed While on Boat With Wife in Italy, Photos Show
The moment comes days after residents reportedly demanded that police take action against Bianca Censori for walking around “virtually naked” all the time.
Burna Boy Releases New Album 'I Told Them...' f/ J. Cole, 21 Savage, RZA, and More
The Nigerian singer's seventh album was led by the singles "Cheat on Me" with Dave, "Big 7," and "Sittin on Top of the World."
Kevin Hart Shares He's In a Wheelchair After Racing Former NFL Player: ‘This Is 44’
The comedian joked that he was trying to be the fastest man at the barbeque when he tore his lower abdomen.
Nicki Minaj Addresses Woman Who Targeted Her in Swatting Hoax: 'Was It Worth It?'
'The Pinkprint' rapper was targeted in a series of swatting attacks earlier this year, which is when S.W.A.T. and police are falsely called to someone's home under the pretense of violence. A warrant was issued.
GloRilla Says Women Should 'Be Toxic' in Their 20s: 'You Only Get One Life'
Big Glo said it's important to just have fun.
Watch Drake Walk Out With LeBron James and Bronny During Los Angeles Tour Stop
The walk out comes after the NBA star's son was recently hospitalized for cardiac arrest.
Boosie Badazz Diss Track Takes Aim at Kodak Black for Working with 6ix9ine
The Baton Rouge rapper's diss track appears on his new album '<i>Goin Thru Some Thangs,'</i> which dropped on Tuesday.
Drake Sends Fat Joe Socks After Jokingly Admitting He’s ‘Jealous’ of Rapper’s Lifestyle
The personalized socks were gifted to Joey Crack after the Terror Squad leader admitted he’s “jealous” of the OVO hitmaker's recent business deals.
SZA Gets ‘Lost in the Bit’ With Mustache Disguise to See Drake and 21 Savage Concert
The TDE singer rocked a hilarious look in order to see Savage and Drizzy on their It's All A Blur Tour in L.A.
Missy Elliott Pays Tribute to Magoo, Says He Called Her ‘Misdemeanor’ First
The rap legend took to Instagram on Monday to express her “shock” and “heartbreak” at the death of her longtime collaborator, who passed away unexpectedly this month.
Exclusive: ASAP Rocky Stars in New Mercer + Prince Campaign, Shares Advice on Best Ways to Enjoy Whisky
The whisky was first unveiled to the world last year and is a Canadian Whisky influenced by rare Japanese Mizunara Oak.
Zoo in China Says Their Bears Are Real, Not ‘Humans In Disguise’ Despite Rumors
A Chinese zoo has been forced to clarify that the Malaysian sun bears that inhabit their zoo are in fact real, despite rumors spreading that they're merely "humans in disguise."
Drake Enters Philly's Wells Fargo Arena With Meek Mill: ‘That’s What This Shit Is About'
"Y'all see who I walked out here with right?" Drake said after stepping on stage.
Post Malone Says Regular Use of Mushrooms ‘Really Affected My Short Term Memory'
Post Malone has said that regular use of mushrooms has caused him to experience short-term memory issues over the years.
Simu Liu Addresses Speculation Over Viral Red Carpet Moment With Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu shared a strange exchange on the 'Barbie' red carpet in Toronto, and the internet wasn't quite sure what to make of it.