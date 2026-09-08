Louis Pavlakos
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Riders Covered in Blood After Bird Collides With Roller Coaster at Canada's Wonderland
A roller coaster at Canada's Wonderland collided with a bird during a routine trip and subsequently exploded all over the guests seated in the front row.
Man Sues Coworkers for Leaving Him Out of $50 Million Lottery Win While He Was on Vacation
An Ontario man sued 24 of his coworkers after they excluded him from a $50 million lottery win because he was on vacation. The case was eventually settled.
Remains of Man Who Went Missing 40 Years Ago Found in Lake Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains in a car located at the bottom of Lake Ontario and identified them as those of David Hannah, a prison guard
Canadians React to 'Uniquely Perfect' AI-Generated Muppets Based on Each Province
Canadian History Ehx host Craig Baird tweeted a thread of AI-generated Muppets that represent each Canadian province and territory and Canadians reacted.
Prism Prize Reveals Nominees for Best Canadian Music Video: Jessie Reyez, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, MorMor
The Prism Prize – which celebrates outstanding artistry in Canadian music videos – has revealed its top ten nominees including Jessie Reyez and Tanya Tagaq
DeMar DeRozan Talks About Moment LeBron James Ended His Time With the Raptors: 'That One Haunts Me'
It’s been a few years since DeMar DeRozan was a Toronto Raptor but the way in which his time with the team ended still haunts him to this day.
Blue Jays Broadcasters Suspicious That Aaron Judge Looked Over at Dugout Before Hitting Home Run
All eyes are on Aaron Judge after his eyes wandered towards his team's dugout during an at-bat during last night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Father and Son Stabbed at Hospital While Visiting Another Patient
Surrey RCMP arrested a man after he reportedly stabbed a father and son unprovoked in the Surrey Memorial Hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night.
Apple TV Plus Series 'Severance' Is Reportedly Filming Season 2 in Newfoundland
The second season of the hit Apple TV+ series Severance is currently filming over in a few towns in Newfoundland. The series was believed to be delayed.
Man Who Attacked Victim With Python Charged With Assault
Toronto police have charged a man who attacked a person with a python with assault with a weapon and unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.
The Weeknd Drops Stage Name on Twitter and Instagram, Goes By Birth Name Now
Last week, The Weeknd hinted that he could be retiring his stage name, and today it seems like he’s one step closer to ushering in a new era.
Premiere: Smiley Gets Abducted by Aliens in "6ixer" Video
In the video for his latest song “6ixer,” Smiley gets abducted by aliens who give him a drink and offer him the opportunity to rap for them.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Road Runner, DijahSB, Quintana Mills
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Ryan Reynolds Will Reportedly Not Make a Bid to Purchase the Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group are no longer in the running to purchase the Ottawa Senators. The Weeknd and Snoop Dogg remain in the mix, still.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On All-NBA First Team Selection: "Now I Wake Up & The Team I’m On Is First"
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one hell of a year. After turning heads at the 2023 Met Gala, the 24-year-old guard landed on the All-NBA First Team.
Study Shows NHL Enforcers Live 10 Years Less Than Other Players
A study from Columbia University shows that players who spent their careers in the NHL as enforcers tend to die 10 years earlier than other players.
'BlackBerry's' Jay Baruchel on What Finally Made Him Give Up His Own BlackBerry: 'The Group Texts Got Me'
Jay Baruchel on the movie 'BlackBerry', the potential return of Man Seeking Woman, and finally giving up his own BlackBerry: 'The Group Texts Got Me'
Teen Who Sold Lewis Hamilton Card For $900,000 Gets 'King of Collectibles' Episode
In 2022, a Quebec teen sold an extremely rare Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 USD. This year, he appeared in an episode of 'King of Collectibles.'