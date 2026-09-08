Louis Pavlakos Portrait

Louis Pavlakos

Joined October 2021 | 283 posts
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Latest Stories

leviathan roller coaster at wonderland

Riders Covered in Blood After Bird Collides With Roller Coaster at Canada's Wonderland

A roller coaster at Canada's Wonderland collided with a bird during a routine trip and subsequently exploded all over the guests seated in the front row.

Louis Pavlakos1218 days ago
Pile of Canadian lottery tickets

Man Sues Coworkers for Leaving Him Out of $50 Million Lottery Win While He Was on Vacation

An Ontario man sued 24 of his coworkers after they excluded him from a $50 million lottery win because he was on vacation. The case was eventually settled.

Louis Pavlakos1219 days ago
Lake Ontario shoreline during the day

Remains of Man Who Went Missing 40 Years Ago Found in Lake Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains in a car located at the bottom of Lake Ontario and identified them as those of David Hannah, a prison guard

Louis Pavlakos1219 days ago
Kermit and Fozzy from the Muppets

Canadians React to 'Uniquely Perfect' AI-Generated Muppets Based on Each Province

Canadian History Ehx host Craig Baird tweeted a thread of AI-generated Muppets that represent each Canadian province and territory and Canadians reacted.

Louis Pavlakos1219 days ago
Jessie Reyez at dreamville

Prism Prize Reveals Nominees for Best Canadian Music Video: Jessie Reyez, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, MorMor

The Prism Prize – which celebrates outstanding artistry in Canadian music videos – has revealed its top ten nominees including Jessie Reyez and Tanya Tagaq

Louis Pavlakos1220 days ago
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Demar Derozan against the Heat

DeMar DeRozan Talks About Moment LeBron James Ended His Time With the Raptors: 'That One Haunts Me'

It’s been a few years since DeMar DeRozan was a Toronto Raptor but the way in which his time with the team ended still haunts him to this day.

Louis Pavlakos1220 days ago
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees

Blue Jays Broadcasters Suspicious That Aaron Judge Looked Over at Dugout Before Hitting Home Run

All eyes are on Aaron Judge after his eyes wandered towards his team's dugout during an at-bat during last night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Louis Pavlakos1220 days ago
Statue in Surrey British Columbia

Father and Son Stabbed at Hospital While Visiting Another Patient

Surrey RCMP arrested a man after he reportedly stabbed a father and son unprovoked in the Surrey Memorial Hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night.

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
Ben Stiller on the red carpet

Apple TV Plus Series 'Severance' Is Reportedly Filming Season 2 in Newfoundland

The second season of the hit Apple TV+ series Severance is currently filming over in a few towns in Newfoundland. The series was believed to be delayed.

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
python snake curled up in ball

Man Who Attacked Victim With Python Charged With Assault

Toronto police have charged a man who attacked a person with a python with assault with a weapon and unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal.

Louis Pavlakos1221 days ago
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the weeknd at coachella 2023

The Weeknd Drops Stage Name on Twitter and Instagram, Goes By Birth Name Now

Last week, The Weeknd hinted that he could be retiring his stage name, and today it seems like he’s one step closer to ushering in a new era.

Louis Pavlakos1222 days ago
OVO Sound artist Smiley in photo

Premiere: Smiley Gets Abducted by Aliens in "6ixer" Video

In the video for his latest song “6ixer,” Smiley gets abducted by aliens who give him a drink and offer him the opportunity to rap for them.

Louis Pavlakos1224 days ago
Road Runner Down Bad

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Road Runner, DijahSB, Quintana Mills

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1224 days ago
Ryan Reynolds at Ottawa Senators game

Ryan Reynolds Will Reportedly Not Make a Bid to Purchase the Ottawa Senators

Ryan Reynolds and the Remington Group are no longer in the running to purchase the Ottawa Senators. The Weeknd and Snoop Dogg remain in the mix, still.

Louis Pavlakos1225 days ago
OKC Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander On All-NBA First Team Selection: "Now I Wake Up & The Team I’m On Is First"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having one hell of a year. After turning heads at the 2023 Met Gala, the 24-year-old guard landed on the All-NBA First Team.

Louis Pavlakos1225 days ago
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NHL enforcers fighting during a game

Study Shows NHL Enforcers Live 10 Years Less Than Other Players

A study from Columbia University shows that players who spent their careers in the NHL as enforcers tend to die 10 years earlier than other players.

Louis Pavlakos1225 days ago
Jay Baruchel in BlackBerry

'BlackBerry's' Jay Baruchel on What Finally Made Him Give Up His Own BlackBerry: 'The Group Texts Got Me'

Jay Baruchel on the movie 'BlackBerry', the potential return of Man Seeking Woman, and finally giving up his own BlackBerry: 'The Group Texts Got Me'

Louis Pavlakos1226 days ago
Lewis Hamilton at Miami GP

Teen Who Sold Lewis Hamilton Card For $900,000 Gets 'King of Collectibles' Episode

In 2022, a Quebec teen sold an extremely rare Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 USD. This year, he appeared in an episode of 'King of Collectibles.'

Louis Pavlakos1226 days ago

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