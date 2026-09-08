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Louis Pavlakos

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Writer. Passionate about music, movies, (some) sports, and video games

Joined May 2023 | 429 posts
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Latest Stories

The Top 5 Canadian Movies Of 2023 (And Where To Find Them On Streaming)

The best Canadian movies of the year and where to find them on streaming.

Louis Pavlakos1001 days ago

The Top 5 Most Memorable Canadian Memes Of 2023

Canada has provided some good laughs this year. Find out which made the biggest waves below.

Louis Pavlakos1002 days ago

Dave East Reportedly Pepper Sprayed By Montreal Police After Concert

Multiple videos online show the rapper wiping his eyes after allegedly getting sprayed.

Louis Pavlakos1004 days ago

Top 5 Canadian Video Game Releases Of 2023

Canada had its hands on a few excellent indie and AAA games.

Louis Pavlakos1004 days ago

The Top 5 Most Memorable Dillon Brooks Moments of 2023

The Canadian player has offered fun basketball and wild moments throughout the year.

Louis Pavlakos1008 days ago
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OVO Unveils NFL Winter '23 Collection With Snoop Dogg And Action Bronson

The capsule releases on December 15.

Louis Pavlakos1010 days ago

Tom Brady Dreams About What His Career Might've Been Like With The Montreal Expos In New Topps Ad

The ad depicts what would have happened if Brady had become as good a baseball player as he was in football.

Louis Pavlakos1010 days ago

Blue Jays Pitcher Kevin Gausman Defends Toronto After Ohtani Signing: 'I Hate Seeing People Talk S*** About Toronto'

The pitcher commented on Blue Jays fans disparaging the city after Shohei Ohtani spurned the city for a 700M contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Louis Pavlakos1011 days ago

The Alchemist Shouts Out Montreal Artists Mike Shabb, Nicholas Craven On X

Shabb says his next album <i>Sewaside III</i> is on the way.

Louis Pavlakos1011 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays' Offer To Shohei Ohtani Was 'Right There' With Los Angeles Dodgers

The Japanese player signed a 10-year $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Louis Pavlakos1011 days ago
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Burglars Break Into Keanu Reeves' Home, Steal Firearm

Security footage showed multiple individuals in ski masks breaking a window to enter the Canadian actor's home in Los Angeles.

Louis Pavlakos1014 days ago

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Interviewed by Kim Kardashian, Reveals Which Celebrities He'd Spend A Day With

He also spoke about his pre- and post-game rituals, and how he holds off on trash-talking until someone starts it.

Louis Pavlakos1014 days ago

The Internet Reacts To Canadian Tiktoker Who Compares Toronto To "Gotham City"

She claimed to have felt more safe in Asia where she visited cities like Seoul.

Louis Pavlakos1016 days ago

The Internet Clowns Old Fashioned Gun Confiscated By Police

Many joked that it belonged to Han Solo.

Louis Pavlakos1016 days ago

Woman Borrowed Money To Pay Mortgage, Allegedly Used Funds On Crypto Scam

She's been charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of obtain by false pretence over, and three counts of theft over $5,000.

Louis Pavlakos1016 days ago
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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Announces He And His Partner Are Expecting Their First Child

The couple took to Instagram to unveil the pregnancy.

Louis Pavlakos1018 days ago

Kangaroo That Escaped Oshawa Zoo Punched Police Officer

The kangaroo was found safe, but one police officer walked away with minor injuries.

Louis Pavlakos1018 days ago

Ryan Reynolds Photoshops Picture Of Blake Lively And Taylor Swift With His And Travis Kelce's Faces

The actor is currently back filming Deadpool 3.

Louis Pavlakos1018 days ago

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