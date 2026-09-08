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The Top 5 Canadian Movies Of 2023 (And Where To Find Them On Streaming)
The best Canadian movies of the year and where to find them on streaming.
The Top 5 Most Memorable Canadian Memes Of 2023
Canada has provided some good laughs this year. Find out which made the biggest waves below.
Dave East Reportedly Pepper Sprayed By Montreal Police After Concert
Multiple videos online show the rapper wiping his eyes after allegedly getting sprayed.
Top 5 Canadian Video Game Releases Of 2023
Canada had its hands on a few excellent indie and AAA games.
The Top 5 Most Memorable Dillon Brooks Moments of 2023
The Canadian player has offered fun basketball and wild moments throughout the year.
OVO Unveils NFL Winter '23 Collection With Snoop Dogg And Action Bronson
The capsule releases on December 15.
Tom Brady Dreams About What His Career Might've Been Like With The Montreal Expos In New Topps Ad
The ad depicts what would have happened if Brady had become as good a baseball player as he was in football.
Blue Jays Pitcher Kevin Gausman Defends Toronto After Ohtani Signing: 'I Hate Seeing People Talk S*** About Toronto'
The pitcher commented on Blue Jays fans disparaging the city after Shohei Ohtani spurned the city for a 700M contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Alchemist Shouts Out Montreal Artists Mike Shabb, Nicholas Craven On X
Shabb says his next album <i>Sewaside III</i> is on the way.
Toronto Blue Jays' Offer To Shohei Ohtani Was 'Right There' With Los Angeles Dodgers
The Japanese player signed a 10-year $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Burglars Break Into Keanu Reeves' Home, Steal Firearm
Security footage showed multiple individuals in ski masks breaking a window to enter the Canadian actor's home in Los Angeles.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Gets Interviewed by Kim Kardashian, Reveals Which Celebrities He'd Spend A Day With
He also spoke about his pre- and post-game rituals, and how he holds off on trash-talking until someone starts it.
The Internet Reacts To Canadian Tiktoker Who Compares Toronto To "Gotham City"
She claimed to have felt more safe in Asia where she visited cities like Seoul.
The Internet Clowns Old Fashioned Gun Confiscated By Police
Many joked that it belonged to Han Solo.
Woman Borrowed Money To Pay Mortgage, Allegedly Used Funds On Crypto Scam
She's been charged with three counts of fraud, three counts of obtain by false pretence over, and three counts of theft over $5,000.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Announces He And His Partner Are Expecting Their First Child
The couple took to Instagram to unveil the pregnancy.
Kangaroo That Escaped Oshawa Zoo Punched Police Officer
The kangaroo was found safe, but one police officer walked away with minor injuries.
Ryan Reynolds Photoshops Picture Of Blake Lively And Taylor Swift With His And Travis Kelce's Faces
The actor is currently back filming Deadpool 3.