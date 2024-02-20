Fat Joe, Chuck D, and Foo Fighters Unite Behind Healthcare Transparency Battle in D.C.

A special Power to the Patients event in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday is set to feature a performance by Foo Fighters.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band has teamed with Fat Joe and Chuck D to offer their support to the ongoing fight for healthcare price transparency in the U.S., an issue that impacts millions of people across the country on a daily basis. In a statement, the band pointed to the urgency of the issue as paramount in their swift decision to perform at the event.

“When we were asked by Power to the Patients to help raise awareness of the need for transparency in healthcare pricing, we immediately said yes," the band said in a group statement. "People suffering from illness and injury shouldn’t have to worry about being bankrupted by surprise charges for their treatment.”

The Swift River Productions-produced event will see lawmakers and advocates alike in attendance, with the larger goal (as it has been with past Power to the Patients events) being to inspire the government to put price transparency requirements in place for hospitals and insurance companies.

As anyone with even a cursory knowledge of global healthcare already knows, the U.S. system is an absolute shitshow, especially when viewed in comparison to what's offered elsewhere. In fact, medical debt remains the top cause of bankrupty here in the States. Such a stat is no surprise to anyone who's had the extreme misfortune of dealing with our acutely American healthcare system.

Other artists who have previously joined the fight for transparency include Jelly Roll, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Method Man, Everclear, French Montana, and more.

For more info on the Power to the Patients nonprofit, see here.