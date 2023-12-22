Flavor Flav Addresses Rumors He and Chuck D Reunited After Split Over Issues: 'We Never Really Was Beefing'

Flavor Flav is speaking out on rumors that he and fellow Public Enemy rapper Chuck D reunited after years of beefing.

"A lot of people been asking me, 'When is Public Enemy going to reunite?'" he told TMZ Hip-Hop. "We never broke up to reunite. We just took a long break."

The 64-year-old artist continued by assuring fans that him and Chuck D "never really was beefing."

"There wasn't no beef," he shared. "I love my partner, man. And I know he loves me, too. You know what I'm saying? Sometimes, you know, you don't see eye to eye on everything."

Flav added, "One thing about me and Chuck, we always manage to pull it back together to see eye to eye and to keep moving forward."

Granted, it's worth noting the rumored beef had nothing to do with a lack of musical output from Public Enemy, as the group has released three full-length projects in the past decade: 2015's Man Plans God Laughs, 2017's Nothing Is Quick in the Desert, and 2020's What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?.

Flavor Flav's comments arrive months after he and Chuck D reunited in September at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where they performed hit songs like “Harder Than You Think,” “Fight the Power,” “Can’t Truss It,” and “Rebel Without a Pause," as well as their new single "Everywhere Man."

Watch Flavor Flav's full comments on his relationship with Chuck D up top.