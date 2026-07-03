Chuckie

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Chuckie & Ed Sheeran
Music

Ed Sheeran Says Black British Music Scene Is 'The Only Music Community That Roots For Me'

Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest-selling artists of all time. That’s an indisputable fact. He’s sold more than 150 million records worldwide, he’s won Gramm...

James Keith1713 days ago
nudy-21
Music

Young Nudy and 21 Savage Pay Tribute to Horror Films in New "Child's Play" Video

Young Nudy and 21 Savage pay homage to horror films in the video for "Child's Play," which sees the two hanging out in a junkyard under a full moon.

tara mahadevan1759 days ago
Nines
Music

Nines Says He's Dropping Two More Albums And Then He's Retiring

Speaking with Chuckie on the 'In The Duffel Bag podcast, the Church Road rapper said: "I always had it in my head that I’m dropping nine albums and I’m out."

James Keith1919 days ago
Chuckie & Jasmine Jobson
Pop Culture

Chuckie Online Sits Down With 'Top Boy' Star Jasmine Jobson For 'In The Duffle' Podcast

The actress behind Jaq talks us through her childhood and her journey as an actor.

Elle Evans2371 days ago

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