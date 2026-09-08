Jessica Mckinney
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Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.
The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.
15 Things You Didn’t Know About Playboi Carti
Playboi Carti and 00pium are getting ready to take over ComplexCon in LA this fall. To celebrate the occasion, here are 15 facts about the rapper.
50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
All of Drake’s No. 1 Hits, Ranked
From his latest No. 1 entry “Janice STFU” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers.
J. Cole's Projects, Ranked Worst to Best
What is J. Cole's best project? What is his worst? From 'The Come Up' to 'The Off-Season' to '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' we rank all of J. Cole's projects.
The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.
The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs
Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.
Virgil Abloh’s History in Music
Virgil Abloh had a long history in music: DJing across the world, playing unreleased music from superstars, directing music videos, and more.
Everything You Need to Know About Yeat
Yeat has grown into one of the most successful rappers in hip-hop. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about him.
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Tyler, the Creator's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
What is Tyler, the Creator's best album? What is his worst? From 'Goblin' to 'Flower Boy' to ' DON'T TAP THE GLASS,' we rank all of Tyler's albums.
The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time
These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.
Ranking All of Young Thug's Projects
From the 'Slime Season' series to 'Jeffery' to 'So Much Fun,' Young Thug has released a lot of projects over the years. We ranked them all, from worst to best.
Travis Scott Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
From ‘Owl Pharoah’ to ‘UTOPIA,’ Travis Scott has put together a stacked discography. Here are all of his projects, ranked.
A Timeline Of Diddy’s Sexual Assault Lawsuits And The Consequences That Have Followed
To provide some clarity to the situation, here is a running timeline that outlines the recent allegations against Diddy and the subsequent ramifications that have followed.
What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More
From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.
15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2024
Plus, a playlist for lovers–for today and beyond.