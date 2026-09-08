Jessica Mckinney Portrait

Jessica Mckinney

Joined July 2019 | 613 posts
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Latest Stories

Ariana Grande in a stylized purple-toned image, wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress and displaying tattoos on her hands.

Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.

Jessica Mckinney42 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a light blue sports jersey and necklace, making a diamond hand gesture against a red and brown backdrop.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Verses of All Time, Ranked

With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.

Jessica Mckinney71 days ago
Playboi Carti in a dynamic pose, wearing sunglasses, a jacket, and chains, set against a monochromatic background.

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Playboi Carti

Playboi Carti and 00pium are getting ready to take over ComplexCon in LA this fall. To celebrate the occasion, here are 15 facts about the rapper.

Jessica Mckinney91 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Jessica Mckinney113 days ago
Drake on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a vest and pants. The image has a sepia tone, creating a vintage effect.

All of Drake’s No. 1 Hits, Ranked

From his latest No. 1 entry “Janice STFU” to 2010’s “What’s My Name” with Rihanna, here is a definitive ranking of Drake’s chart-toppers.

Jessica Mckinney114 days ago
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A collage of J. Cole in various outfits and poses, showcasing different stages of his career. Each stage represents another J. Cole album, from 'Born Sinner' to 'The Fall Off.'

J. Cole's Projects, Ranked Worst to Best

What is J. Cole's best project? What is his worst? From 'The Come Up' to 'The Off-Season' to '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' we rank all of J. Cole's projects.

Jessica Mckinney217 days ago
Compilation of Best Producers since 1979 art.

The Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Hip-hop has evolved each year since its birth, not only lyrically, but sonically. Here are the best hip-hop producers, from the genre's beginnings to today.

Jessica Mckinney230 days ago
Rapper LL Cool J dressed in a red and white Santa Claus outfit, sitting on a patterned couch, smiling at the camera.

The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs

Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.

Jessica Mckinney272 days ago
Virgil Abloh's history in music

Virgil Abloh’s History in Music

Virgil Abloh had a long history in music: DJing across the world, playing unreleased music from superstars, directing music videos, and more.

Jessica Mckinney293 days ago
A performer on stage under green lighting, wearing a leopard-print hat, sunglasses, and patterned clothing, holding a microphone.

Everything You Need to Know About Yeat

Yeat has grown into one of the most successful rappers in hip-hop. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about him.

Jessica Mckinney376 days ago
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Colorful collage of Tyler, the Creator in various outfits and poses, showcasing his eclectic style and persona.

Tyler, the Creator's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

What is Tyler, the Creator's best album? What is his worst? From 'Goblin' to 'Flower Boy' to ' DON'T TAP THE GLASS,' we rank all of Tyler's albums.

Jessica Mckinney407 days ago
Rap Beef

The Corniest Rap Beefs of All Time

These are the most ridiculous rap beefs that artists like Nicki Minaj, Jim Jones, Kanye West, Eminem and other rappers have had.

Jessica Mckinney457 days ago
Young Thug on stage in the rain, wearing a graphic tank top, bandana, and jewelry, holding a microphone, with blurred lights in the background.

Ranking All of Young Thug's Projects

From the 'Slime Season' series to 'Jeffery' to 'So Much Fun,' Young Thug has released a lot of projects over the years. We ranked them all, from worst to best.

Jessica Mckinney510 days ago
Four images of Travis Scott in different outfits and poses, with a colorful gradient background.

Travis Scott Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

From ‘Owl Pharoah’ to ‘UTOPIA,’ Travis Scott has put together a stacked discography. Here are all of his projects, ranked.

Jessica Mckinney518 days ago
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A Timeline Of Diddy’s Sexual Assault Lawsuits And The Consequences That Have Followed

To provide some clarity to the situation, here is a running timeline that outlines the recent allegations against Diddy and the subsequent ramifications that have followed.

Jessica Mckinney850 days ago
Collage of four musicians with graphics indicating a music-related event or lineup

What's On Our Playlist: ScHoolboy Q, Tierra Whack, Gunna, Karol G, And More

From ScHoolboy Q to Tierra Whack and Gunna, here's what's on the Complex Music staff's playlist.

Jessica Mckinney944 days ago

15 R&B Artists To Watch In 2024

Plus, a playlist for lovers–for today and beyond.

Jessica Mckinney946 days ago

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