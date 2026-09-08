Joshua Espinoza Portrait

Joshua Espinoza

Joined May 2023 | 9458 posts
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Latest Stories

Yeat x Young Thug "My Wrist"

Yeat Taps Young Thug Song for New Song "My Wrist"

Thugger and Yeat previously linked on “Outsidë,” a fan-favorite off the 2022 album ‘2 Alivë.’ The 23-year-old just dropped 'AftërLyfe' in February.

Joshua Espinoza1211 days ago
Lil Durk 'Almost Healed' cover art

Lil Durk Drops New Album 'Almost Healed' f/ J. Cole, 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, Future, and More

The 21-track project arrives weeks after its originally scheduled release date and includes the powerful single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole.

Joshua Espinoza1211 days ago
A logo of KIA, a South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer,

Kia and Hyundai Agree to Pay $200 Million Settlement After TikTok Challenge Spurs Car Thefts

Hyundai and Kia reached the agreement after a TikTok challenge exposed the security flaws in certain models. The settlement will cover about 9 million cars.

Joshua Espinoza1217 days ago
america has a problem beyonce flag in glitter

Beyoncé Enlists Kendrick Lamar for "America Has a Problem" Remix

Bey released the surprise track on Friday night, nearly 10 months after the original version appeared on her Grammy-winning album, 'Renaissance.'

Joshua Espinoza1217 days ago
San Diego State punter Matt Araiza answers questions from the media

SDSU Says There Were 'No Findings' Against Matt Araiza in Rape Investigation

The former Buffalo Bills punter is still facing a civil lawsuit in connection to the rape allegations. He has continued to deny the accusations.

Joshua Espinoza1217 days ago
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Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Jeff Bezos' Superyacht Figurehead Bears Striking Resemblance to His Girlfriend

Twitter users are convinced the Amazon founder paid homage to his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, by adorning his yacht with a curvy wooden bust.

Joshua Espinoza1218 days ago
Rihanna is seen on May 05, 2023 in New York City

Rihanna Celebrates First Pregnancy With 'Rub on Ya Titties’ Photo Series

RiRi dropped a collection of maternity photos taken last year, when she was pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky's first child, RZA. Check out the pictures here.

Joshua Espinoza1218 days ago
YoungBoy Never Broke Again 'Richest Opp'

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 'Richest Opp' Album

The project arrives less than a month after the 33-track album 'Don’t Try This at Home'—and seemingly got Lil Durk to delay his record 'Almost Healed.'

Joshua Espinoza1225 days ago
Future releases tour merch

Future Delivers Limited Drop of One Big Party Tour Merch

Future released the merch on Freebandz's official webstore on Friday, where it will be available for three days only. You can check out the designs here.

Joshua Espinoza1252 days ago
Jeff Molina poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night

UFC's Jeff Molina Comes Out as Bisexual Following Intimate Video Leak

Molina addressed his sexuality in a lengthy message posted to Twitter on Friday: "As much as I'm getting hated on I'm getting an equal amount of support."

Joshua Espinoza1280 days ago
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Martin Luther King, house destroyed by fire

Fire Destroys New Jersey Home Where MLK Jr. Once Lived

Authorities say the blaze broke out early Saturday in Camden, New Jersey. Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, but continue to investigate.

Joshua Espinoza1286 days ago
Lul G attends the Def Jam Pre Grammy 2019 party

Former SOB x RBE Rapper Lul G to Receive 21-Year Sentence Over Fatal Shooting (UPDATE)

The rapper, legal name George Harris, will serve 21 years in prison for his role in the 2019 killing of 26-year-old Rashied Flowers, his attorney confirmed.

Joshua Espinoza1294 days ago
Metro Boomin Shares Original Version of Drake and 21 Savage's 'Knife Talk"

Metro Boomin Shares Original Version of Drake and 21 Savage's "Knife Talk"

21 Savage previously confirmed that the original track, titled "Gang Sh*t," was supposed to appear on his and Metro Boomin's 2020 project, 'Savage Mode II.'

Joshua Espinoza1352 days ago
A visitor plays the game 'Call of Duty' of Activision on a mobile phone

FTC Moves to Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Acquisition

The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant, arguing the acquisition deal would suppress competitors and harm consumers.

Joshua Espinoza1379 days ago
Irv Gotti on Selling his Masters for $300 Million

Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money 'Greatest Label Ever'

The Murder Inc. co-founder said the Cash Money team could receive a hefty payday if they ever sold their masters: 'Someone will give them a billion dollars.'

Joshua Espinoza1379 days ago
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Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works

Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in Development

The legendary action star shared the news during the Red Sea International Film Festival this week, nearly 25 years after the original installment hit theaters.

Joshua Espinoza1379 days ago
The logo of the mobile video sharing and social networking application TikTok

Indiana Sues TikTok Over Child Safety and Data Security Concerns

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed two lawsuits Wednesday, claiming the social media app has deceived users about its data security and more.

Joshua Espinoza1380 days ago
Ex ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Admits to Lying About Having Cancer

Ex-‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Admits She Lied About Having Cancer: ‘I Know It’s Absolutely Wrong’

Elisabeth Finch quit the drama earlier this year, after she was accused of fabricating details of her personal life, including her older brother's suicide.

Joshua Espinoza1380 days ago

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