Joshua Espinoza
Latest Stories
Yeat Taps Young Thug Song for New Song "My Wrist"
Thugger and Yeat previously linked on “Outsidë,” a fan-favorite off the 2022 album ‘2 Alivë.’ The 23-year-old just dropped 'AftërLyfe' in February.
Lil Durk Drops New Album 'Almost Healed' f/ J. Cole, 21 Savage, Juice WRLD, Future, and More
The 21-track project arrives weeks after its originally scheduled release date and includes the powerful single "All My Life" featuring J. Cole.
Kia and Hyundai Agree to Pay $200 Million Settlement After TikTok Challenge Spurs Car Thefts
Hyundai and Kia reached the agreement after a TikTok challenge exposed the security flaws in certain models. The settlement will cover about 9 million cars.
Beyoncé Enlists Kendrick Lamar for "America Has a Problem" Remix
Bey released the surprise track on Friday night, nearly 10 months after the original version appeared on her Grammy-winning album, 'Renaissance.'
SDSU Says There Were 'No Findings' Against Matt Araiza in Rape Investigation
The former Buffalo Bills punter is still facing a civil lawsuit in connection to the rape allegations. He has continued to deny the accusations.
Jeff Bezos' Superyacht Figurehead Bears Striking Resemblance to His Girlfriend
Twitter users are convinced the Amazon founder paid homage to his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, by adorning his yacht with a curvy wooden bust.
Rihanna Celebrates First Pregnancy With 'Rub on Ya Titties’ Photo Series
RiRi dropped a collection of maternity photos taken last year, when she was pregnant with her and ASAP Rocky's first child, RZA. Check out the pictures here.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops 'Richest Opp' Album
The project arrives less than a month after the 33-track album 'Don’t Try This at Home'—and seemingly got Lil Durk to delay his record 'Almost Healed.'
Future Delivers Limited Drop of One Big Party Tour Merch
Future released the merch on Freebandz's official webstore on Friday, where it will be available for three days only. You can check out the designs here.
UFC's Jeff Molina Comes Out as Bisexual Following Intimate Video Leak
Molina addressed his sexuality in a lengthy message posted to Twitter on Friday: "As much as I'm getting hated on I'm getting an equal amount of support."
Fire Destroys New Jersey Home Where MLK Jr. Once Lived
Authorities say the blaze broke out early Saturday in Camden, New Jersey. Officials have yet to confirm the cause of the fire, but continue to investigate.
Former SOB x RBE Rapper Lul G to Receive 21-Year Sentence Over Fatal Shooting (UPDATE)
The rapper, legal name George Harris, will serve 21 years in prison for his role in the 2019 killing of 26-year-old Rashied Flowers, his attorney confirmed.
Metro Boomin Shares Original Version of Drake and 21 Savage's "Knife Talk"
21 Savage previously confirmed that the original track, titled "Gang Sh*t," was supposed to appear on his and Metro Boomin's 2020 project, 'Savage Mode II.'
FTC Moves to Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Acquisition
The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant, arguing the acquisition deal would suppress competitors and harm consumers.
Irv Gotti Talks Selling His Masters for $300 Million, Calls Cash Money 'Greatest Label Ever'
The Murder Inc. co-founder said the Cash Money team could receive a hefty payday if they ever sold their masters: 'Someone will give them a billion dollars.'
Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in Development
The legendary action star shared the news during the Red Sea International Film Festival this week, nearly 25 years after the original installment hit theaters.
Indiana Sues TikTok Over Child Safety and Data Security Concerns
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed two lawsuits Wednesday, claiming the social media app has deceived users about its data security and more.
Ex-‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Admits She Lied About Having Cancer: ‘I Know It’s Absolutely Wrong’
Elisabeth Finch quit the drama earlier this year, after she was accused of fabricating details of her personal life, including her older brother's suicide.