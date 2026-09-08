Kyle Mullin Portrait

Kyle Mullin

Joined December 2020 | 43 posts
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Latest Stories

New Brunswick rap group City Natives

Indigenous Hip-Hop is Entering a Golden Age

Indigenous hip-hop has never been hotter, with artists from coast to coast to coast telling their stories in a way that makes people listen.

Kyle Mullin1449 days ago
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time

From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.

Kyle Mullin1491 days ago
Aquakulture press photos for "Don't Trip

How Aquakultre Went From Prison to Becoming Atlantic Canada's Next Big Thing

Aquakultre discusses his new album 'Don't Trip,' descending from Canada’s famed Africville, the power of music, navigating life as an ex-con, and more.

Kyle Mullin1519 days ago
Boslen poses in front of red car

Boslen on Pushing Boundaries, Getting Criticized by Kanye's Engineer, and New EP 'GONZO'

Complex Canada sits down with the 23-year-old rapper to discuss his new EP, the importance of artistic integrity, pushing past industry boundaries and more.

Kyle Mullin1547 days ago
Rappers Ghettosocks and DK

How Underground Halifax Rap Duo DK and Ghettosocks Wooed the Legendary CL Smooth

Haligonian rappers DK and Ghettosocks talked to Complex Canada about their new album 'Listen to the Masters' and working with rap legend CL Smooth.

Kyle Mullin1582 days ago
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New Brunswick rapper Stephen Hero

Stephen Hero Is Speaking for New Brunswick’s Working Class

New Brunswick rapper Stephen Hero has just released his EP 'Gold Collection.' He talked to Complex Canada about the EP and the daily lives of Saint Johners.

Kyle Mullin1583 days ago
Ace G sitting in front of a mixing console

How Toronto Producer Ace G Turned an Intimate Moment Into Drake and Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs"

Toronto's Ace G chats about using his partner's voice as a sample on Jack Harlow and Drake track "Churchill Downs" and working with Daniel Caesar.

Kyle Mullin1585 days ago
Aiko Tomi posing on a couch in an orange bodysuit

Toronto Alt-Pop Artist Aiko Tomi’s Animal Awakening

Musician Aiko Tomi talked to Complex Canada about her transition from making "sad girl" music, her bond with Korea Town Acid, and her single "Animal's Awake"

Kyle Mullin1588 days ago
Artist Shad in a blue tinged room

Shad Talks ‘TAO’ Tour, the Problem With Genius, and His ‘q' Departure

Shad's tour in support of his latest album 'TAO' kicks off on April 29. Complex Canada talked to the rapper about the tour, his upcoming documentary, and more.

Kyle Mullin1605 days ago
Tanika Charles

'You’re Unique. You Have to Stop Comparing': Tanika Charles Soars on 'Papillon de Nuit'

Toronto soul singer Tanika Charles tells us about shedding her imposter syndrome on her powerful new album 'Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly.'

Kyle Mullin1623 days ago
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Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Snotty Nose Rez Kids Talk Shad’s Remix of “Red Sky at Night”

Shad has released a remix of Snotty Nose Rez Kid's track "Red Sky at Night". Complex Canada talked to the Rez Kids, Shad, and producer Taabu about it.

Kyle Mullin1637 days ago
Toronto rapper DijahSB does metal hand sign in front of ring light

How DijahSB Overcame Every Obstacle to Drop Their Timely-Yet-Timeless New EP

Things couldn’t have looked more promising for DijahSB after the back-to-back acclaim of their debut 2020 the Album and last year’s Head Above the Waters.

Kyle Mullin1647 days ago
Montreal rapper Skiifall sitting backstage

Montreal's Skiifall Isn't Finished Surprising You

The rising Montreal rapper talks about his rapid ascent, mixing Montreal and St. Vincent influences, James Bond and the surprising next step in his career.

Kyle Mullin1659 days ago
Tanika Charles

Premiere: Tanika Charles Taps DijahSB for "Different Morning" Music Video

The Juno-nominated Toronto R&amp;B singer links up with rising Toronto rapper DijahSB for her new song “Different Morning,” which is about forgetting bad memories.

Kyle Mullin1659 days ago
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle

Drake Says He'll Buy Toronto Restaurant Randy's Patties After It Announces Closure (UPDATED)

Within hours of the iconic Eglinton Ave. restaurant announcing its closure, the rapper took to Instagram to say "I'll buy Randy's right now."

Kyle Mullin1665 days ago
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Cadence Weapon sitting on a car

'Double Standard in Action': Canadian Musicians Respond to Trucker Convoy Protests

Artists across the country are sharing their thoughts on the response to the 2022 "Freedom Trucker Convoy" protests around vaccination mandates.

Kyle Mullin1675 days ago
Nova Scotia rapper Wolf Castle

Premiere: Watch Mi’kmaq Rapper Wolf Castle "Get Lit" in New Music Video

The rapper and producer of the Pabineau First Nation (near New Brunswick) walks us through his latest single, "a story about rebellion and finding freedom.”

Kyle Mullin1675 days ago
Drake, The Weeknd, Jessie Reyez, and Justin Bieber

The 25 Best Canadian Hip-Hop and R&B Love Songs

From Drake to Daniel Caesar to Tamia, Canada's got a plethora of jams about matters of the heart. Here are the best Canadian hip-hop and R&amp;B love songs.

Kyle Mullin1676 days ago

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