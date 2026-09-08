Kyle Mullin
Latest Stories
Indigenous Hip-Hop is Entering a Golden Age
Indigenous hip-hop has never been hotter, with artists from coast to coast to coast telling their stories in a way that makes people listen.
The 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time
From Drake to Kardinal Offishall to Michie Mee, here's the definitive ranking of Canada’s finest hip-hop bangers, old and new. Because someone had to do it.
How Aquakultre Went From Prison to Becoming Atlantic Canada's Next Big Thing
Aquakultre discusses his new album 'Don't Trip,' descending from Canada’s famed Africville, the power of music, navigating life as an ex-con, and more.
Boslen on Pushing Boundaries, Getting Criticized by Kanye's Engineer, and New EP 'GONZO'
Complex Canada sits down with the 23-year-old rapper to discuss his new EP, the importance of artistic integrity, pushing past industry boundaries and more.
How Underground Halifax Rap Duo DK and Ghettosocks Wooed the Legendary CL Smooth
Haligonian rappers DK and Ghettosocks talked to Complex Canada about their new album 'Listen to the Masters' and working with rap legend CL Smooth.
Stephen Hero Is Speaking for New Brunswick’s Working Class
New Brunswick rapper Stephen Hero has just released his EP 'Gold Collection.' He talked to Complex Canada about the EP and the daily lives of Saint Johners.
How Toronto Producer Ace G Turned an Intimate Moment Into Drake and Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs"
Toronto's Ace G chats about using his partner's voice as a sample on Jack Harlow and Drake track "Churchill Downs" and working with Daniel Caesar.
Toronto Alt-Pop Artist Aiko Tomi’s Animal Awakening
Musician Aiko Tomi talked to Complex Canada about her transition from making "sad girl" music, her bond with Korea Town Acid, and her single "Animal's Awake"
Shad Talks ‘TAO’ Tour, the Problem With Genius, and His ‘q' Departure
Shad's tour in support of his latest album 'TAO' kicks off on April 29. Complex Canada talked to the rapper about the tour, his upcoming documentary, and more.
'You’re Unique. You Have to Stop Comparing': Tanika Charles Soars on 'Papillon de Nuit'
Toronto soul singer Tanika Charles tells us about shedding her imposter syndrome on her powerful new album 'Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly.'
Snotty Nose Rez Kids Talk Shad’s Remix of “Red Sky at Night”
Shad has released a remix of Snotty Nose Rez Kid's track "Red Sky at Night". Complex Canada talked to the Rez Kids, Shad, and producer Taabu about it.
How DijahSB Overcame Every Obstacle to Drop Their Timely-Yet-Timeless New EP
Things couldn’t have looked more promising for DijahSB after the back-to-back acclaim of their debut 2020 the Album and last year’s Head Above the Waters.
Montreal's Skiifall Isn't Finished Surprising You
The rising Montreal rapper talks about his rapid ascent, mixing Montreal and St. Vincent influences, James Bond and the surprising next step in his career.
Premiere: Tanika Charles Taps DijahSB for "Different Morning" Music Video
The Juno-nominated Toronto R&B singer links up with rising Toronto rapper DijahSB for her new song “Different Morning,” which is about forgetting bad memories.
Drake Says He'll Buy Toronto Restaurant Randy's Patties After It Announces Closure (UPDATED)
Within hours of the iconic Eglinton Ave. restaurant announcing its closure, the rapper took to Instagram to say "I'll buy Randy's right now."
'Double Standard in Action': Canadian Musicians Respond to Trucker Convoy Protests
Artists across the country are sharing their thoughts on the response to the 2022 "Freedom Trucker Convoy" protests around vaccination mandates.
Premiere: Watch Mi’kmaq Rapper Wolf Castle "Get Lit" in New Music Video
The rapper and producer of the Pabineau First Nation (near New Brunswick) walks us through his latest single, "a story about rebellion and finding freedom.”
The 25 Best Canadian Hip-Hop and R&B Love Songs
From Drake to Daniel Caesar to Tamia, Canada's got a plethora of jams about matters of the heart. Here are the best Canadian hip-hop and R&B love songs.