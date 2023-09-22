Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, and Method Man Star in PSA Calling for More Transparent Healthcare

Hip-hop icons Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, French Montana, and Public Enemy's Chuck D have joined forces with the nonprofit Power to the Patients to advocate for a more transparent healthcare system.

“Today, we confront a health care system that has been rigged against all of us,” the rappers directly address the camera in the newly released PSA, as seen above. “Hospitals force patients to sign contracts for services without ever showing us actual prices, stifling competition, overcharging without accountability, and if we can’t pay, these same contracts allow them to take everything we own.”

They called the current state of America's healthcare a "humanitarian crisis," especially since the threat of outlandish bills can often stop people from seeking the care they need. "We love our nurses, and we need our doctors, but hospitals and insurers rigging a system to make profits off of people that are in struggle is unforgivable,” they continued. “We demand prices and transparency in healthcare.”

The PSA arrives ahead of congressional voting on multiple healthcare transparency bills in Washington, D.C. Fat Joe has previously worked with Power to the Patients and has visited the White House on numerous occasions to urge lawmakers to course-correct the country's broken healthcare system.

Watch the PSA above.