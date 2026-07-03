Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper is a Chicago-born hip-hop artist celebrated for blending gospel elements with rap and delivering socially conscious lyrics. He was born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett on April 16, 1993, in Chicago, Illinois. He broke through with his 2013 mixtape *Acid Rap*, which showcased his unique voice and storytelling, and has since earned multiple Grammy Awards while maintaining independence from traditional record labels. His relevance in Chicago’s music scene comes from his commitment to community activism and innovative distribution methods. By releasing *Coloring Book* exclusively on streaming platforms, Chance redefined how independent artists engage audiences, while his support for local education and social programs highlights his deep ties to the city’s cultural fabric. Fans return for his authentic connection to Chicago’s spirit and his ability to merge music with meaningful social impact.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 22: Chance the Rapper performs onstage at TD Amp Ballantyne on May 22, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Music

Chance the Rapper Mixtape 'Coloring Book' Certified Platinum After a Decade

The 2016 project was the first mixtape to win a Grammy Award.

Jaelani Turner-Williams13 days ago
(L-R) Chance the Rapper and Hurricane Wisdom.
Music

Hurricane Wisdom Announces New Album, Shares Chance the Rapper "Barbie Doll" Collab

The Florida rapper's upcoming album, 'Weather the World,' is set to arrive next month.

tara mahadevan56 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Chance The Rapper attend The Gordon Parks Foundation Annual Awards Dinner and Auction 20th Anniversary Celebration at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 19, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Chance The Rapper Spends $150K on Gordon Parks Photo at Foundation Gala

The Grammy winner dedicated a musical performance to Muhammad Ali at The Gordon Parks Foundation 20th anniversary dinner and auction.

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
(L-R) Chance the Rapper and Pat Corcoran.
Music

Chance the Rapper Wins Court Battle Against Ex-Manager, Awarded $35

A jury found that Pat Corcoran failed to prove that he was owed $3.8 million by the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

Jaelani Turner-Williams118 days ago
Chance the Rapper.
Music

Chance the Rapper Testifies Against Former Manager as Court Battle Begins

The rapper indicated that he wished he had fired Pat Corcoran sooner than he did.

Joe Price127 days ago
Advertisement
Chance the Rapper in a white shirt and cap, and Jeremih wearing sunglasses and a patterned headscarf, both at an event.
Music

Chance the Rapper and Jeremih Drop Surprise Holiday EP 'Secret Santa'

The Chicago duo surprise fans with a festive five-track EP released on Christmas Eve.

Mark Elibert205 days ago
Zoe Spencer and Chance the Rapper in livestream
Music

Zoe Spencer Reacts to Chance the Rapper Refusing to Share Phone Number: 'I'm Not Gonna Stalk You'

Chance told the streamer that she could connect with him on Instagram.

Jaelani Turner-Williams234 days ago
Chance the Rapper
Music

Chance the Rapper Admits Negative 'Big Day' Reception Hurt His Confidence

Despite its backlash, the rapper said he's met fans who "have tattooed lyrics from the album on their bodies."

Trey Alston236 days ago
Chance the Rapper wearing a black shirt and a white cap with "Star Line" text, standing against a light backdrop.
Music

Chance the Rapper Shows Support After Ben & Jerry's Co-Founder Leaves Over Political Views

"I'm not heartbroken, I'm galvanized," Chance wrote.

Kris Seavers303 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Chance the Rapper attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Chance the Rapper Says Feeling Audience’s ‘Love’ at Young Age Made Him Chase That Feeling ‘Forever'

Chance the Rapper first went on tour with Childish Gambino when was nineteen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams310 days ago
Advertisement
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Chance the Rapper Says He’s ‘Locked In Forever’ With Ex-Wife Kirsten Corley

The rapper says that he and his ex-wife have developed "concessions" over their two daughters.

Jaelani Turner-Williams311 days ago
Chance the Rapper
Music

Chance the Rapper Says Negative Reception of 'The Big Day' Was a Blow to His Confidence

While his debut album opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, it was panned by fans.

tara mahadevan312 days ago
Chance the Rapper in a blue suit and cap, and Mac Miller in a patterned shirt, both smiling.
Music

Chance the Rapper Credits Mac Miller With Inspiring His Signature Ad-Lib

The revelation about the origins of Chance's signature ad-lib comes not long after the arrival of his latest album, 'Star Line.'

Joe Price319 days ago
(L-R) Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper.
Music

Chance the Rapper Still 'Respects' Marraige But Says He's 'Chilling' Right Now

It comes after the Chicago rapper finalized his divorce from Kirsten Corley earlier this year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams321 days ago
Chance the Rapper in a blue suit and cap at an event with Apple and A24 logos on an orange backdrop.
Music

Chance the Rapper Addresses Misconceptions of his 2016 Apple Music Deal

Chance the Rapper sat down with Bootleg Kev for an extensive interview about his career.

Mark Elibert325 days ago
Advertisement
Chance the Rapper.
Music

Chance the Rapper's First Week Projections For 'Star Line' Are Here

The Chicago MC released his first project in six years last week.

Trey Alston328 days ago
Chance the Rapper holding an album, wearing a black shirt and cap, standing in front of a chalkboard with scribbles.
Music

Chance the Rapper Says 2Pac Inspired 'F*ck ICE' Chain, Blasts 'Disgusting' Raids

He described the ICE raids happening across the country as "disgusting."

Joe Price330 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App