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Karen Bliss

Joined February 2020 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Public Enemy's Chuck D posing in a hallway

Chuck D Is Receiving the Social Justice Honours Award at CMW, But Has Other Things on His Mind

Ahead of receiving the first-ever Social Justice Honours Award at Canadian Music Week, the Public Enemy rapper tells us why awards "are a waste of time."

Karen Bliss1562 days ago
emanuel canadian artist signed tomotown idris elba

Meet Emanuel, the Idris Elba-Approved Singer Who Can Heal Us All

The Ontario singer who just signed with Motown in the U.S. talks about his new EP 'Session 2: Transformation.'

Karen Bliss2113 days ago
canadian dj rezz plays dj set

New Doc Asks Why Women Are 'Underplayed' in Electronic Music

Executive producer Director X and director Stacey Lee talk about their new film tackling gender inequality in the DJ space.

Karen Bliss2190 days ago
honey jam ebonnie rowe vivian barclay

25 Years On, Honey Jam Is Still Looking Out for Canadian Women in Music

Nelly Furtado and Haviah Mighty got boosts by the non-profit showcase, but founder Ebonnie Rowe asks what has really changed for aspiring female artists.

Karen Bliss2211 days ago
david strickland

David Strickland on 'Spirit of Hip Hop' and Working with Drake

We caught up with the legendary Canadian producer about working on Drake's early albums, his debut album, and the BLM movement.

Karen Bliss2250 days ago
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skratch bastid quarantine

Skratch Bastid Talks Isolation & Makes Us a Quarantine Playlist

The venerated Canadian DJ tells us he's using this time to be creative.

Karen Bliss2354 days ago
no life shaq feature

How No Life Shaq Became Famous Reacting to Rock Songs on YouTube

The YouTube star on his beginnings, Rush's "Spirit of the Radio," and CanCon he's yet to react to.

Karen Bliss2383 days ago
jay whiss peace of mind

Jay Whiss Pops Some Bubbly to Discuss His Major Label Debut

The Prime Boys rapper talks about his debut LP 'Peace of Mind,' growing up without mentors in the Esplanade, and revealing his true self—all while drinking.

Karen Bliss2389 days ago
charli xcx

Charli XCX on Music Industry Sexism, Co-Writing “Señorita," and Playing Odd Venues

"There's this perception, still, for female artists, that we are just these objects who get on stage and sing other people's songs."

Karen Bliss2403 days ago

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