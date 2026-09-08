Karen Bliss
Latest Stories
Chuck D Is Receiving the Social Justice Honours Award at CMW, But Has Other Things on His Mind
Ahead of receiving the first-ever Social Justice Honours Award at Canadian Music Week, the Public Enemy rapper tells us why awards "are a waste of time."
Meet Emanuel, the Idris Elba-Approved Singer Who Can Heal Us All
The Ontario singer who just signed with Motown in the U.S. talks about his new EP 'Session 2: Transformation.'
New Doc Asks Why Women Are 'Underplayed' in Electronic Music
Executive producer Director X and director Stacey Lee talk about their new film tackling gender inequality in the DJ space.
25 Years On, Honey Jam Is Still Looking Out for Canadian Women in Music
Nelly Furtado and Haviah Mighty got boosts by the non-profit showcase, but founder Ebonnie Rowe asks what has really changed for aspiring female artists.
David Strickland on 'Spirit of Hip Hop' and Working with Drake
We caught up with the legendary Canadian producer about working on Drake's early albums, his debut album, and the BLM movement.
Skratch Bastid Talks Isolation & Makes Us a Quarantine Playlist
The venerated Canadian DJ tells us he's using this time to be creative.
How No Life Shaq Became Famous Reacting to Rock Songs on YouTube
The YouTube star on his beginnings, Rush's "Spirit of the Radio," and CanCon he's yet to react to.
Jay Whiss Pops Some Bubbly to Discuss His Major Label Debut
The Prime Boys rapper talks about his debut LP 'Peace of Mind,' growing up without mentors in the Esplanade, and revealing his true self—all while drinking.
Charli XCX on Music Industry Sexism, Co-Writing “Señorita," and Playing Odd Venues
"There's this perception, still, for female artists, that we are just these objects who get on stage and sing other people's songs."