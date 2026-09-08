Marco Margaritoff Portrait

Marco Margaritoff

Joined March 2018 | 287 posts
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Latest Stories

Jimmy Iovine Dr Dre

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Fighting $100M Beats Royalty Lawsuit

The duo are in the middle of a royalty suit regarding the origins of Beats headphones.

Marco Margaritoff3023 days ago
Facebook

Facebook Enters Video Game Streaming to Compete With Twitch

While CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to be under fire by lawmakers and legislators, his company launched a streaming platform aimed at gamers.

Marco Margaritoff3023 days ago
Drake

J. Prince on Pulling Drake Out of Pusha-T Beef: 'We're About a Movement, Not a Moment'

J. Prince sat down with AllHipHopTV to discuss the motivations for his puppetmaster strategies in the Drake/Kanye West/Pusha-T beef.

Marco Margaritoff3023 days ago
wifisfuneral ethernet cover

Stream Wifisfuneral's New 'Ethernet' Mixtape

The 21-year-old Palm Beach native is slowly but surely hitting some solid streaming numbers, with the 12-track 'Ethernet' mixtape sure to help.

Marco Margaritoff3023 days ago
Michael Myers Jamie Lee Curtis

Watch the Terrifying Trailer for ‘Halloween’

The direct sequel to the 1978 original has all the right pedigree, with this first trailer confirming what we all wished for—a classic 'Halloween' film.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
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Muhammad Ali

Trump Considering Muhammad Ali Pardon Even Though He Doesn't Need One

Donald Trump told reporters he's "looking at literally thousands of names" of people to pardon, including late great boxing legend Ali.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Chris Rock

Chris Rock Shares His Thoughts on the Obamas' Netflix Deal

“I don’t want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score."

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Crime Scene

YouTube Actor Tyrone Fleming Stabbed to Death in Bronx Apartment

Fleming played Tye Banga on the YouTube web series '848.'

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens Publicly Declines Invitation to Football Hall of Fame Induction

The former wide receiver and NFL legend released a statement comprised of appreciation and explained that he'd rather be elsewhere that day.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Reportedly Sued by Guy He Fought in Cleveland Two Years Ago

Justin Bieber's getting sued for his involvement in a scuffle outside a Cleveland hotel after Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
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Issa Rae

Issa Rae Teases Black Masculinity Will Be the Theme for ‘Insecure’ Season 3

The multi-talented showrunner and creator touched upon the highs and lows of success, show business, and what to expect next season.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Bryan Colangelo

Bryan Colangelo and Philadelphia 76ers Part Ways After Burner Account Controversy

Following a scandalous discovery that somebody was tweeting out sensitive player information, Bryan Colangelo leaves his job at the Sixers.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
Kid Cudi Kanye West

Wyoming Ranch Calls Kanye's Listening Party 'Most Confusing' Event and Bans Rappers

After Kanye West and his crew descended on Wyoming for the 'Ye' listening party, the Diamond Cross Ranch received noise complaints and nearly cut the power to end the festivites.

Marco Margaritoff3026 days ago
Bulletproof Backpack

Pennsylvania Middle Schoolers Given Bulletproof Shields to Prepare for High-School

8th graders at the St. Cornelius School in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania were gifted bulletproof shields for their backpacks.

Marco Margaritoff3026 days ago
Jalal Mansur Nuriddin

Group Members, Hip-Hop Historians, and More Mourn the Death of Rap Pioneer Jalal Mansur Nuriddin

The Last Poets member and hip-hop pioneer has died at 74. Dream Hampton, Last Poets band members, and hip-hop fans mourn him on social media.

Marco Margaritoff3026 days ago
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Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios

Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions just signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios, with a Nazi-hunting drama series and a Lorena Bobbitt documentary serving as the first two projects of this new relationship.

Marco Margaritoff3026 days ago
Kanye West Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Comments on the Marital Issues Kanye Raps About in "Wouldn’t Leave"

Kim revealed Kanye readjusted the entire album shortly before release and that she didn't hear "Wouldn't Leave" until the Wyoming listening session.

Marco Margaritoff3026 days ago
Saudi Arabia Women Drive

Saudi Arabia Issues Driver’s Licenses to Women for the First Time in History

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia just issued 10 licenses to women for the first time in history, before all women are granted that right on June 24.

Marco Margaritoff3026 days ago

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