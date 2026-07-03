BTS

BTS is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010 by Big Hit Entertainment (now Big Hit Music), consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They debuted in 2013 and have played a pivotal role in popularizing K-Pop globally, achieving numerous Billboard Hot 100 hits and notable appearances such as speeches at the United Nations. Their music blends hip-hop, R&B, and pop, distinguished by introspective lyrics and complex production. BTS’s influence in the global music scene comes from their ability to connect deeply with fans through themes of youth, mental health, and self-empowerment. Their distinct use of storytelling across albums creates a layered universe that fans decode and discuss, while their active presence on social media and diverse solo projects extend their reach beyond music into fashion, philanthropy, and global activism.

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Poster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show featuring Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.
Music

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show: How to Watch

Here's how you can watch Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, and BTS performance for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Alex Ocho1 day ago
Global Citizen NOW 2026
Music

Shakira Says FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Will Be 'Pretty Historic'

The singer will be joined by Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Coldplay's Chris Martin for the first-ever halftime performance at a World Cup Final, set for July 19.

Abel Shifferaw5 days ago
Justin Bieber performs energetically on stage with a microphone, wearing a sleeveless hoodie and beanie, against a vibrant purple background.
Music

Justin Bieber Joins Lineup for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show f/ BTS, Madonna, Shakira, More

After commanding the desert with Bieberchella, the Canadian superstar is bringing 'SWAG' to the World Cup.

Trace William Cowen9 days ago
South Korea Orders Woman Who Rang BTS Star Jungkook's Doorbell Over 100 Times to Be Deported
Pop Culture

BTS Star Jungkook's Brazilian Stalker Faces Deportation After 133 Doorbell Rings

Court records reveal how weeks of stalking, 133 doorbell rings and a 100-meter stay-away order led to action in Jungkook's latest stalking case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
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Jimin, Jin, RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and Jeongjin Park of BTS accept the Song of the Summer award for "Swim" onstage at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

BTS Fan Shares Advice on Taking Concert Pictures Solo, Claims Best Friend Has Affair With Husband

The woman alleged that her former best friend had "run off" with her ex-husband.

Jaelani Turner-Williams46 days ago
BTS poses after their performance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'
Music

News Anchor Faces Backlash After Joking BTS Oreos Spell Out 'Death to America'

'Good Day Lubbock' anchor James Eppler made a strange joke and as expected, it has not been well-received.

Jose Martinez51 days ago
SZA and BTS
Music

SZA Totally Fangirls Over BTS After They Present Her With American Music Award

The 'SOS' singer won the award for Best Female R&B Artist.

tara mahadevan52 days ago
Members of BTS holding Oreo BTS packages, dressed in black and white outfits, smiling against a dark background.
Music

BTS Teams With OREO for New Korea-Inspired Limited Edition Collaboration

The K-pop superstars are releasing a hotteok-flavored creme cookie with purple wafers and 13 unique cookie designs.

Alex Ocho52 days ago
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Jung Kook with dark hair and earrings wearing a denim jacket, sitting with a neutral expression. Background shows a blurred scene.
Style

Jung Kook Keeps Authenticity at the Heart of New Calvin Klein Capsule: Get a Closer Look

“This capsule feels authentic to my style and my love of riding and is a meaningful way to shape something lasting through design and storytelling,” Jung Kook said.

Trace William Cowen59 days ago
Jung Kook in a denim jacket is sitting near a motorcycle, with a calm expression and earrings visible.
Style

Jung Kook Brings Biker Edge to Debut Collab With Calvin Klein

The global pop superstar is debuting a limited edition capsule collection that fuses motorcycle-inspired styling with classic silhouettes and streetwear staples.

Alex Ocho60 days ago
Split image. Left: J-Hope from BTS in sunglasses. Center: Drake performing. Right: V from BTS in a stylish suit.
Music

Watch J-Hope and V React to Drake Name-Dropping BTS on 'Iceman'

Two members from the massively successful K-pop group shared their candid reaction to Drake's shoutout on 'Iceman.'

Alex Ocho63 days ago
BTS members stand on a balcony. They are dressed in formal attire, with Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum in a colorful dress.
Music

BTS Meets Mexican President While 50,000 Fans Pack the Zócalo

Thousands gathered outside the National Palace to get a glimpse of the K-Pop superstars ahead of their sold out concerts in Mexico City.

Alex Ocho71 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen85 days ago
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SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – DECEMBER 3: J-Hope of BTS attends the opening event of “Louis Vuitton Visionary Journeys Seoul” at Shinsegae Department Store Main Branch in Jung-gu, Seoul, on December 3, 2025.
Music

J-Hope Reveals Death of Grandmother: ‘Raised Me From When I Was Little’

The K-pop vocalist memorialized her at a BTS concert in Tokyo.

Jaelani Turner-Williams90 days ago
Jungkook from BTS, wearing a dark suit, looks to the side with a neutral expression.
Music

Jungkook’s “Seven” Becomes His First Solo Music Video to Hit 600 Million Views

The BTS star reaches a new solo milestone with his breakout hit featuring Latto.

Mark Elibert97 days ago

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