Justin Bieber Joins Lineup for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show f/ BTS, Madonna, Shakira, More

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said of joining the Chris Martin-curated lineup in a statement shared with Complex. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

Bieber and company aren’t the only stars bringing charisma to the World Cup stage, as Kermit and Miss Piggy will also be on hand. The show itself is in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is focused money to help expand access to education and football for children around the world. As of this writing, the initiative has raised more than $50 million of its $100 million goal.