Justin Bieber Joins Lineup for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show f/ BTS, Madonna, Shakira, More

Turns out, those rumors we mentioned earlier this week were true, as Justin Bieber has been confirmed to be performing at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Wednesday (July 8), FIFA and Global Citizen made it official, with Bieber set to join as a co-headliner for the July 19 show. He joins an already stacked lineup of headliners including Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. Others slated to appear include Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, PS22 Chorus, and Coldplay.
“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said of joining the Chris Martin-curated lineup in a statement shared with Complex. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”
Bieber and company aren’t the only stars bringing charisma to the World Cup stage, as Kermit and Miss Piggy will also be on hand. The show itself is in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is focused money to help expand access to education and football for children around the world. As of this writing, the initiative has raised more than $50 million of its $100 million goal.
As Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans put it in a statement shared with Complex, the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show will go down as “the single largest gathering of artists united for a cause since Live Aid.”
For Bieber fans, the moment stands as a rare chance to see the SWAG artist perform live, as he’s kept his performances to a minimum in recent years. In April, he commanded attention with a pair of Coachella headlining sets, both of which have since been added to YouTube in full.
As of this writing, it remains unclear whether we can expect additional Bieber show announcements this year, though, again, the rumor mill remains decidedly active on that topic.