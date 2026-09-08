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Kris Seavers

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Kris Seavers is a San Antonio-based writer and editor with over 10 years of digital media experience. She specializes in content about internet culture and how users, from celebrities to trolls, express their identities online. Her work has appeared on NPR, the Daily Dot, and in multiple Texas magazines.

Joined October 2024 | 117 posts
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Latest Stories

(L-R) Lupe Fiasco and Sway DaSafo.

Lupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'

The Chicago rapper has shown some love to the UK rapper, who died this week aged 44.

Kris Seavers3 hours ago
Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson are seen at the celebration of life event for Panettiere's younger brother Jansen Panettiere on March 8, 2023 in Palisades, New York.

Brian Hickerson Handcuffed After Bar Fight, Claims Police Leaked Info on Hayden Panettiere's Death

Police released Hickerson without charges after an alleged altercation at a bar.

Kris Seavers4 days ago
Sexyy Red performs during Rolling Loud 2026 at Camping World Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

Sexyy Red Could Owe $5 Million to Child's Grandmother After Allegedly Siccing Fans on Her House

The rapper is accused of sharing the woman's address online.

Kris Seavers7 days ago
Doja Cat.

Doja Cat Sparks Fan Concern After Slurring Words on Livestream: 'I'm So Tired of This, Man'

The "Paint the Town Red" hitmaker said she's tired of her fans and other people "making shit up."

Kris Seavers7 days ago
Dababy performs on stage at the 2026 Hot 97 Summer Jam at Prudential Center on July 24, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey.

DaBaby on People Criticizing His $45 Waffles: ‘They Should’ve Went to Waffle House’

He said the waffles at his new restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, aren't just "flour and water."

Kris Seavers8 days ago
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General view of the atmosphere as fans attempt to set a World Record for being the largest group to simultaneously perform the Kamehameha super energy attack move at San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina on July 17, 2019 in San Diego, California.

France and Saudi Arabia to Build $7 Billion 'Dragon Ball Z' Theme Park Near Paris

The multi-billion project is part of a three-park deal that could generate 22,000 jobs.

Kris Seavers23 days ago
Actress Christy Knowings attends Halloween Hotness 4: Heating Up For The Cure held at American Legion Hall on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

'All That' Star Christy Knowings Dead at 46

Kenan Thompson wrote a tribute to the actress on social media.

Kris Seavers35 days ago
Prichard Colon celebrates his win over Daniel Calzada during the Premier Boxing Champions Junior Middleweight bout at Barclays Center on April 11, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Prichard Colon, Boxer Who Sustained Brain Injury in 2015 Fight, Dead at 33

The Puerto Rican's brain injury left him in a coma for 200 days.

Kris Seavers35 days ago
Cardi B at 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards

Cardi B Confesses She Used to Steal From Old Navy—Now She's a Brand Ambassador

The rapper called her new brand deal a "full circle moment" on Instagram Live.

Kris Seavers35 days ago
Kim Tae-Hyung, also known as V of BTS, celebrates TIRTIR's "Radiate In Red" Campaign on November 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

BTS' V Says He's Been Managing Hearing Loss for Over Two Years

The singer said his right ear functions at roughly 30 percent the capacity of his left.

Kris Seavers35 days ago
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Michael Porter Jr. attends Tequila Don Julio 1942 FIFA World Cup™ 2026 Suite at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Michael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'

"At the same venue is crazy," the Brooklyn Nets forward said.

Kris Seavers42 days ago
Latto and Doja Cat attend VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.

Doja Cat Taps Latto as Special Guest for Tour Ma Vie World Tour

The two artists dropped the "Okayyy" music video on Tuesday, giving ticketholders a preview of what to expect.

Kris Seavers58 days ago
Cardi B is seen outside Jean Paul Gauthier during Day Three of Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on July 08, 2026 in Paris, France.

Cardi B Says She's 'Hip-Hop’s Britney Spears'

"You gotta take the good with the bad—it is what it is," she said of being a media darling.

Kris Seavers59 days ago
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Honors Grandmother After MJ Shannon's Death at 91: 'You Will Always Be a Part of Me'

Kris Jenner announced MJ's death on Thursday.

Kris Seavers63 days ago
(L) Kris Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (R) Mary Jo Shannon arrives at Kim Kardashian's appartment on May 20, 2014 in Paris, France.

Kris Jenner Says Her Mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, Has Died at 91: 'There Are No Words'

"My mom was the heart of our family," Jenner wrote.

Kris Seavers63 days ago
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'Naruto.'

'Naruto' Casting Search Starts for Actors to Play Live-Action Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura

The project will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, whose credits include 'Shang-Chi,' 'The Glass Castle,' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

Kris Seavers70 days ago
Navy blue T-shirt featuring a cartoon rabbit with large ears above the word "PLEASURES" in bold, stylized font.

blink-182 x Pleasures Merch: How to Buy on Complex

The Los Angeles streetwear brand is celebrating blink-182 Day.

Kris Seavers78 days ago

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