Kris Seavers
Kris Seavers is a San Antonio-based writer and editor with over 10 years of digital media experience. She specializes in content about internet culture and how users, from celebrities to trolls, express their identities online. Her work has appeared on NPR, the Daily Dot, and in multiple Texas magazines.
Latest Stories
Lupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
The Chicago rapper has shown some love to the UK rapper, who died this week aged 44.
Brian Hickerson Handcuffed After Bar Fight, Claims Police Leaked Info on Hayden Panettiere's Death
Police released Hickerson without charges after an alleged altercation at a bar.
Sexyy Red Could Owe $5 Million to Child's Grandmother After Allegedly Siccing Fans on Her House
The rapper is accused of sharing the woman's address online.
Doja Cat Sparks Fan Concern After Slurring Words on Livestream: 'I'm So Tired of This, Man'
The "Paint the Town Red" hitmaker said she's tired of her fans and other people "making shit up."
DaBaby on People Criticizing His $45 Waffles: ‘They Should’ve Went to Waffle House’
He said the waffles at his new restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina, aren't just "flour and water."
France and Saudi Arabia to Build $7 Billion 'Dragon Ball Z' Theme Park Near Paris
The multi-billion project is part of a three-park deal that could generate 22,000 jobs.
'All That' Star Christy Knowings Dead at 46
Kenan Thompson wrote a tribute to the actress on social media.
Prichard Colon, Boxer Who Sustained Brain Injury in 2015 Fight, Dead at 33
The Puerto Rican's brain injury left him in a coma for 200 days.
Cardi B Confesses She Used to Steal From Old Navy—Now She's a Brand Ambassador
The rapper called her new brand deal a "full circle moment" on Instagram Live.
BTS' V Says He's Been Managing Hearing Loss for Over Two Years
The singer said his right ear functions at roughly 30 percent the capacity of his left.
Michael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
"At the same venue is crazy," the Brooklyn Nets forward said.
Doja Cat Taps Latto as Special Guest for Tour Ma Vie World Tour
The two artists dropped the "Okayyy" music video on Tuesday, giving ticketholders a preview of what to expect.
Cardi B Says She's 'Hip-Hop’s Britney Spears'
"You gotta take the good with the bad—it is what it is," she said of being a media darling.
Kim Kardashian Honors Grandmother After MJ Shannon's Death at 91: 'You Will Always Be a Part of Me'
Kris Jenner announced MJ's death on Thursday.
Kris Jenner Says Her Mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, Has Died at 91: 'There Are No Words'
"My mom was the heart of our family," Jenner wrote.
'Naruto' Casting Search Starts for Actors to Play Live-Action Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura
The project will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, whose credits include 'Shang-Chi,' 'The Glass Castle,' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'
blink-182 x Pleasures Merch: How to Buy on Complex
The Los Angeles streetwear brand is celebrating blink-182 Day.