Balenciaga Dressed Jung Kook in Five Custom Looks for BTS's Record-Breaking Paris Shows

The house created five custom looks for the singer's two-night run in Paris on July 17 and 18, each designed to track the emotional and visual arc of the ARIRANG World Tour's three thematized acts. Balenciaga confirmed the collaboration on July 20, after fans had already been trading speculation about an unannounced partnership.

Jung Kook took the Stade de France stage in front of the biggest crowds of BTS 's career last week, and Balenciaga was responsible for the wardrobe.

The looks were developed under Pierpaolo Piccioli and draw directly from his Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 collections, rerouted through the specific demands of stadium performance. Act One leaned hardest into house codes: Jung Kook opened in a black leather silhouette, a register that reads as both armor and attitude at that scale. The Le City stud detailing, a Balenciaga signature that traces back to the brand's classic City bag, ran across the stage looks as a connective thread rather than decoration.

The accessories built a coherent visual language across all three acts. Venom Boots, Boomerang Cat Sunglasses, and both BB Icon and DIY Pin necklaces appeared throughout the Paris run, each piece drawn from the same Fall 2026 and Spring 2027 references as the clothing. The effect was less a product placement than a sustained point of view: the same sensibility in the clothes extended through every detail Jung Kook wore on stage.

The scale of the setting gave the collaboration unusual weight. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Stade de France holds 80,000 seats, but floor tickets pushed both nights to 92,000 attendees, the largest single-show crowd in BTS's history.

Jimin confirmed it from the stage: "This is the concert that has drawn the biggest audience in our band's performing life." Suga noted the distance traveled since a prior Paris engagement: "We played the same stadium seven years ago, before Covid, and back then it was about half of tonight's crowd."

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron attended the July 17 show. Macron posted a video from the venue captioned "Bienvenue à Paris!" with a finger heart. Le Parisien described the atmosphere as "powerful, very powerful" and noted the palpable joy between performers and crowd.