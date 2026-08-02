RM Shouts Out Nas at BTS Show, Says Rapper Shaped His Teen Years

Rap legend Nas got a personal tribute from the stage Sunday night, courtesy of the BTS leader RM, who gave him his flowers for shaping his teen years.

During BTS' ARIRANG World Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday (Aug. 2), RM paused to recognize Nas, whom he announced was in the crowd.

"Personally, I wanted to give a shout-out to the artist who had dominated my whole teenage life," RM told the audience before revealing who he was talking about. “King of New York, big Nas is here tonight.”

The shoutout came on the second night of a back-to-back, sold-out run. Check out the crowd’s reaction to the moment below.