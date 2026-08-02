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RM Shouts Out Nas at BTS Show, Says Rapper Shaped His Teen Years

BTS's RM said Nas' music "dominated my whole teenage life."

RM and Nas
Images via Han Myung-Gu/WireImage and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Rap legend Nas got a personal tribute from the stage Sunday night, courtesy of the BTS leader RM, who gave him his flowers for shaping his teen years.

During BTS' ARIRANG World Tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday (Aug. 2), RM paused to recognize Nas, whom he announced was in the crowd.

"Personally, I wanted to give a shout-out to the artist who had dominated my whole teenage life," RM told the audience before revealing who he was talking about. “King of New York, big Nas is here tonight.”

The shoutout came on the second night of a back-to-back, sold-out run. Check out the crowd’s reaction to the moment below.

Sunday's show is part of BTS's 82-concert ARIRANG World Tour, a global run that opened in Asia and Europe before landing in North America on Saturday.

The tour supports the group's sixth studio album ARIRANG, released March 20, with 14 tracks including lead single "SWIM" and productions from Ryan Tedder and Diplo.

Both MetLife Stadium dates sold out, with customer demand reportedly crashing Ticketmaster and Live Nation sales.

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